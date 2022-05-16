Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of 22NW, LP

22NW, LP recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

1455 NW LEARY WAY, SUITE 400 SEATTLE, WA 98107

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 25 stocks valued at a total of $275,000,000. The top holdings were ANEB(8.64%), HBP(8.26%), and OEC(7.99%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were 22NW, LP’s top five trades of the quarter.

22NW, LP reduced their investment in NYSE:AFI by 3,187,934 shares. The trade had a 0.46% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $0.395.

On 05/16/2022, Armstrong Flooring Inc traded for a price of $0.325 per share and a market cap of $7,078,000. The stock has returned -94.55% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Armstrong Flooring Inc has a price-book ratio of 0.04, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 71.38 and a price-sales ratio of 0.01.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.08, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

22NW, LP reduced their investment in NYSE:ASIX by 329,649 shares. The trade had a 4.82% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $44.42.

On 05/16/2022, AdvanSix Inc traded for a price of $46.38 per share and a market cap of $1,303,431,000. The stock has returned 54.76% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, AdvanSix Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 7.74, a price-book ratio of 1.98, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.66, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.46 and a price-sales ratio of 0.76.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.41, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

22NW, LP reduced their investment in NAS:GPRE by 205,196 shares. The trade had a 2.21% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $31.34.

On 05/16/2022, Green Plains Inc traded for a price of $31.81 per share and a market cap of $1,712,070,000. The stock has returned 23.97% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Green Plains Inc has a price-book ratio of 1.92, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 57.93 and a price-sales ratio of 0.56.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 2.14, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

The guru sold out of their 593,018-share investment in NAS:USAP. Previously, the stock had a 1.46% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $9.16 during the quarter.

On 05/16/2022, Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Inc traded for a price of $7.49 per share and a market cap of $67,091,000. The stock has returned -20.40% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 32.57, a price-book ratio of 0.30, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.49 and a price-sales ratio of 0.40.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.83, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

22NW, LP reduced their investment in NYSE:HIL by 510,392 shares. The trade had a 0.31% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $1.9.

On 05/16/2022, Hill International Inc traded for a price of $1.36 per share and a market cap of $77,718,000. The stock has returned -43.80% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Hill International Inc has a price-book ratio of 0.75, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.64 and a price-sales ratio of 0.21.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.60, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

