Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of Cadence Bank

Cadence Bank recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 193 stocks valued at a total of $803,000,000. The top holdings were MUSA(10.49%), MGC(9.35%), and MUR(7.53%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Cadence Bank’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 508,310 shares in NYSE:KMI, giving the stock a 1.2% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $17.59 during the quarter.

On 05/16/2022, Kinder Morgan Inc traded for a price of $18.74 per share and a market cap of $42,492,435,000. The stock has returned 10.03% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Kinder Morgan Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 41.64, a price-book ratio of 1.39, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 37.85, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.81 and a price-sales ratio of 2.71.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.98, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru sold out of their 111,893-share investment in NYSE:VLO. Previously, the stock had a 1.05% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $86.72 during the quarter.

On 05/16/2022, Valero Energy Corp traded for a price of $124.7 per share and a market cap of $50,889,623,000. The stock has returned 65.10% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Valero Energy Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 20.15, a price-book ratio of 2.70, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.36 and a price-sales ratio of 0.39.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.15, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

The guru established a new position worth 118,754 shares in NYSE:KSS, giving the stock a 0.89% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $56.37 during the quarter.

On 05/16/2022, Kohl's Corp traded for a price of $48.44 per share and a market cap of $6,228,946,000. The stock has returned -12.49% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Kohl's Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 7.55, a price-book ratio of 1.36, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.93 and a price-sales ratio of 0.36.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.88, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Cadence Bank reduced their investment in NAS:PEP by 40,161 shares. The trade had a 0.87% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $168.01.

On 05/16/2022, PepsiCo Inc traded for a price of $173.72 per share and a market cap of $240,199,788,000. The stock has returned 21.62% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, PepsiCo Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 23.76, a price-book ratio of 13.21, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 6.09, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.30 and a price-sales ratio of 2.99.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.03, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru established a new position worth 106,575 shares in NAS:GILD, giving the stock a 0.79% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $64 during the quarter.

On 05/16/2022, Gilead Sciences Inc traded for a price of $62.37 per share and a market cap of $78,231,530,000. The stock has returned -5.34% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Gilead Sciences Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 17.42, a price-book ratio of 3.93, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.08 and a price-sales ratio of 2.86.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.82, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

