Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of BERKSHIRE CAPITAL HOLDINGS INC

BERKSHIRE CAPITAL HOLDINGS INC recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 91 stocks valued at a total of $490,000,000. The top holdings were TSLA(17.06%), MDB(6.58%), and SQ(6.13%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were BERKSHIRE CAPITAL HOLDINGS INC’s top five trades of the quarter.

BERKSHIRE CAPITAL HOLDINGS INC reduced their investment in NAS:MRVL by 598,150 shares. The trade had a 7.16% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $72.14.

On 05/16/2022, Marvell Technology Inc traded for a price of $57.57 per share and a market cap of $48,974,383,000. The stock has returned 38.97% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Marvell Technology Inc has a price-book ratio of 3.10, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 58.91 and a price-sales ratio of 10.35.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.02, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, BERKSHIRE CAPITAL HOLDINGS INC bought 221,510 shares of NYSE:SQ for a total holding of 221,520. The trade had a 6.13% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $120.9.

On 05/16/2022, Block Inc traded for a price of $84.15 per share and a market cap of $48,849,408,000. The stock has returned -57.31% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Block Inc has a price-book ratio of 2.80, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 346.88 and a price-sales ratio of 2.57.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.32, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

During the quarter, BERKSHIRE CAPITAL HOLDINGS INC bought 240,860 shares of NYSE:NET for a total holding of 240,870. The trade had a 5.89% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $104.08.

On 05/16/2022, Cloudflare Inc traded for a price of $66.38 per share and a market cap of $21,655,611,000. The stock has returned -0.41% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Cloudflare Inc has a price-book ratio of 41.99, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -157.86 and a price-sales ratio of 28.84.

BERKSHIRE CAPITAL HOLDINGS INC reduced their investment in NYSE:ANET by 253,250 shares. The trade had a 4.98% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $126.44.

On 05/16/2022, Arista Networks Inc traded for a price of $108.65 per share and a market cap of $33,492,833,000. The stock has returned 36.72% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Arista Networks Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 37.20, a price-book ratio of 8.06, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.40, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 28.77 and a price-sales ratio of 11.00.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.10, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

BERKSHIRE CAPITAL HOLDINGS INC reduced their investment in NAS:FTNT by 100,080 shares. The trade had a 4.92% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $310.78.

On 05/16/2022, Fortinet Inc traded for a price of $281.55 per share and a market cap of $45,196,413,000. The stock has returned 41.92% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Fortinet Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 73.70, a price-book ratio of 207.33, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.38, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 58.07 and a price-sales ratio of 13.07.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.22, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

