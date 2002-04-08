Luckin Coffee to Announce First Quarter 2022 Financial Results on May 24, 2022

BEIJING, May 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Luckin Coffee Inc. (“Luckin Coffee” or the “Company”) ( LKNCY) will release its first quarter 2022 financial results before the U.S. market open on Tuesday, May 24, 2022.



The Company will hold a conference call on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at 8:00 am Eastern Time (or Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at 8:00 pm Beijing Time) to discuss the financial results.

Please register in advance of the conference using the link provided below. Upon registering, you will be provided with participant dial-in numbers, a Direct Event passcode and a unique registrant ID by email.

Pre-registration is accessible online at http://apac.directeventreg.com/registration/event/8975287.

Conference ID: 8975287

In the 10 minutes prior to the call start time, you may use the conference access information provided in the email received at the point of registering. Please note that, due to regional restrictions, some participants may receive operator assistance when joining the conference call and will not be automatically connected.

A replay of the conference call will be accessible through May 27, 2022 by dialing the following numbers:

United States: +1-646-254-3697 International: +61-2-8199-0299 Conference ID: 8975287

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available at the Company's investor relations website at investor.luckincoffee.com.



About Luckin Coffee Inc.

Luckin Coffee ( LKNCY) has pioneered a technology-driven retail network to provide coffee and other products of high quality, high convenience and high affordability to customers. Empowered by proprietary technologies, Luckin Coffee pursues its vision to build a world-class coffee brand and become a part of everyone’s daily life. Luckin Coffee was founded in 2017 and is based in China. For more information, please visit investor.lkcoffee.com.

Investor and Media Contacts

Investor Relations:

Luckin Coffee IR

Email: [email protected]

Bill Zima / Michael Bowen

ICR, Inc.

Phone: 646 880 9039

Media Relations:

Luckin Coffee PR

Email: [email protected]

Ed Trissel / Jack Kelleher

Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher

Phone: 212 355 4449



