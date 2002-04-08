EuroDry Ltd. Sets Date for the Release of First Quarter 2022 Results, Conference Call and Webcast

ATHENS, Greece, May 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EuroDry Ltd. ( EDRY, the “Company” or “EuroDry”), an owner and operator of drybulk vessels and provider of seaborne transportation for drybulk cargoes, announced today that it will release its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022 on Wednesday, May 18, 2022 before market opens in New York.



On the same day, May 18, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time, the Company's management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the results.

Conference Call details:

Participants should dial into the call 10 minutes before the scheduled time using the following numbers: 1 (877) 553-9962 (US Toll Free Dial In), 0(808) 238-0669 (UK Toll Free Dial In) or +44(0) 2071 928592 (Standard International Dial In). Please quote "EuroDry" to the operator.

Audio Webcast - Slides Presentation:

There will be a live and then archived webcast of the conference call and accompanying slides, available through the Company’s website. To listen to the archived audio file, visit our website http://www.eurodry.gr and click on Company Presentations under our Investor Relations page. Participants to the live webcast should register on the website approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the webcast.

The slide presentation on the first quarter ended March 31, 2022 will also be available in PDF format 10 minutes prior to the conference call and webcast, accessible on the company's website (www.eurodry.gr) on the webcast page. Participants to the webcast can download the PDF presentation.

About EuroDry Ltd.

EuroDry Ltd. was formed on January 8, 2018 under the laws of the Republic of the Marshall Islands to consolidate the drybulk fleet of Euroseas Ltd. into a separate listed public company. EuroDry was spun-off from Euroseas Ltd. on May 30, 2018; it trades on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the ticker EDRY.

EuroDry operates in the dry cargo, drybulk shipping market. EuroDry's operations are managed by Eurobulk Ltd., an ISO 9001:2008 and ISO 14001:2004 certified affiliated ship management company and Eurobulk (Far East) Ltd. Inc., which are responsible for the day- to-day commercial and technical management and operations of the vessels. EuroDry employs its vessels on spot and period charters and under pool agreements.

The Company has a fleet of 11 vessels, including 6 Panamax drybulk carriers, 1 Supramax drybulk carrier, 2 Ultramax drybulk carrier and 2 Kamsarmax drybulk carriers. Eurodry’s 11 drybulk carriers have a total cargo capacity of 802,995 dwt.

Visit our website www.eurodry.gr