INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (UPST) Investors

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased Upstart Holdings, Inc. (“Upstart” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: UPST) securities between November 9, 2021 and May 9, 2022, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Upstart investors have until July 12, 2022 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

On May 9, 2022, after the market closed, Upstart announced its first quarter 2022 financial results in a press release. Therein, the Company reduced its fiscal 2022 guidance, expecting revenue of approximately $1.25 billion and contribution margin of 48%. During the related conference call, Upstart’s Chief Financial Officer cited “rising interest rates and rising consumer delinquencies [as] putting downward pressure on conversion.”

On this news, the Company’s stock price fell $43.52, or 56%, to close at $33.61 per share on May 10, 2022.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) that Upstart’s AI model could not adequately account for macroeconomic factors such as interest rates that impact the market-clearing price for loans; (2) that, as a result, Upstart was experiencing negative impact on its conversion rate; (3) that, as a result, the Company was reasonably likely to use its balance sheet to fund loans; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you purchased Upstart securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020, by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to [email protected], or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

