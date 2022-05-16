Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of Leucadia National

Leucadia National recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

Ian Cumming is the former director and chairman of executive committee of Leucadia National (Trades, Portfolio). The current chairman is Joseph Steinberg and chief executive officer is Richard Handler. Leucadia National (Trades, Portfolio) (LUK) is a publicly traded investment company. Through its subsidiaries, Leucadia engages in telecommunications, healthcare services, manufacturing, banking and lending, real estate, and winery businesses. Since 1978, their investment returns have compounded more than 20%. From the end of 1978 through the end of 2004, Leucadia's stock soared an annualized 33% (compared with 27% for Berkshire's A shares).

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 6 stocks valued at a total of $208,000,000. The top holdings were HLMN(46.89%), LGF.A(29.05%), and FRGI(18.89%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Leucadia National (Trades, Portfolio)’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Leucadia National (Trades, Portfolio) bought 1,052,000 shares of NAS:HLMN for a total holding of 8,223,576. The trade had a 5.05% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $10.74.

On 05/16/2022, Hillman Solutions Corp traded for a price of $11.23 per share and a market cap of $2,170,988,000. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Hillman Solutions Corp has a price-book ratio of 1.91, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 36.16 and a price-sales ratio of 1.91.

The guru sold out of their 1,591,353-share investment in NYSE:UP. Previously, the stock had a 4.52% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $5.78 during the quarter.

On 05/16/2022, Wheels Up Experience Inc traded for a price of $2.505 per share and a market cap of $616,679,000. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Wheels Up Experience Inc has a price-book ratio of 0.86, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 0.45 and a price-sales ratio of 0.94.

The guru established a new position worth 7,995 shares in NAS:ROCC, giving the stock a 0.1% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $29.33 during the quarter.

On 05/16/2022, Ranger Oil Corp traded for a price of $35.105 per share and a market cap of $740,613,000. The stock has returned 93.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Ranger Oil Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00, a price-book ratio of 0.01 and a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 2.95.

The guru sold out of their 375,000-share investment in NYSE:LGF.B. Previously, the stock had a 3.11% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $15.29 during the quarter.

On 05/16/2022, Lions Gate Entertainment Corp traded for a price of $10.73 per share and a market cap of $2,493,009,000. The stock has returned -14.93% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Lions Gate Entertainment Corp has a price-book ratio of 0.88, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 3.33 and a price-sales ratio of 0.67.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.95, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru established a new position worth 2,277,000 shares in NYSE:OSI.U, giving the stock a 12.65% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $9.88 during the quarter.

On 05/16/2022, Osiris Acquisition Corp traded for a price of $9.89 per share and a market cap of $0. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Osiris Acquisition Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 810.00, a price-book ratio of 1.32 and a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -274.96.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

