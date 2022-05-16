Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of Surevest, LLC

Surevest, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 548 stocks valued at a total of $414,000,000. The top holdings were IWF(3.96%), AGG(3.82%), and IXUS(3.81%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Surevest, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Surevest, LLC bought 144,152 shares of ARCA:AGG for a total holding of 147,619. The trade had a 3.73% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $109.53.

On 05/16/2022, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF traded for a price of $102.901 per share and a market cap of $81,812,738,000. The stock has returned -8.53% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Surevest, LLC bought 226,217 shares of NAS:IXUS for a total holding of 236,931. The trade had a 3.64% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $67.83.

On 05/16/2022, iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF traded for a price of $59.8819 per share and a market cap of $27,774,427,000. The stock has returned -13.48% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 13.45 and a price-book ratio of 1.70.

Surevest, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:BND by 154,268 shares. The trade had a 3.1% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $81.21.

On 05/16/2022, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF traded for a price of $76.19 per share and a market cap of $80,799,896,000. The stock has returned -8.55% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Surevest, LLC bought 34,436 shares of ARCA:IWF for a total holding of 59,053. The trade had a 2.31% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $272.69.

On 05/16/2022, iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF traded for a price of $230.95 per share and a market cap of $59,273,760,000. The stock has returned -5.11% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 29.15 and a price-book ratio of 11.21.

During the quarter, Surevest, LLC bought 117,920 shares of ARCA:JKF for a total holding of 124,622. The trade had a 1.95% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $67.81.

On 05/16/2022, BTC iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF traded for a price of $122.1894 per share and a market cap of $0. The stock has returned 22.82% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

