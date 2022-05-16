Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of Kore Private Wealth LLC

Kore Private Wealth LLC recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 320 stocks valued at a total of $796,000,000. The top holdings were OMFL(6.88%), AAPL(6.11%), and SPY(5.69%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Kore Private Wealth LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Kore Private Wealth LLC bought 21,329 shares of NAS:QQQ for a total holding of 45,034. The trade had a 0.97% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $354.77.

On 05/16/2022, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 traded for a price of $298.7 per share and a market cap of $161,908,730,000. The stock has returned -5.00% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 has a price-earnings ratio of 27.75 and a price-book ratio of 7.47.

Kore Private Wealth LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:VDC by 35,388 shares. The trade had a 0.86% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $194.12.

On 05/16/2022, Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF traded for a price of $198.16 per share and a market cap of $6,727,097,000. The stock has returned 9.69% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 24.95 and a price-book ratio of 4.93.

During the quarter, Kore Private Wealth LLC bought 142,361 shares of ARCA:GDX for a total holding of 215,468. The trade had a 0.69% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $33.97.

On 05/16/2022, VanEck Gold Miners ETF traded for a price of $31.0073 per share and a market cap of $12,280,942,000. The stock has returned -14.93% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 22.63 and a price-book ratio of 2.13.

Kore Private Wealth LLC reduced their investment in NAS:ACWI by 44,732 shares. The trade had a 0.58% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $99.63.

On 05/16/2022, iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund traded for a price of $88.66 per share and a market cap of $17,290,816,000. The stock has returned -7.00% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a price-book ratio of 2.68.

During the quarter, Kore Private Wealth LLC bought 30,913 shares of NAS:PYPL for a total holding of 33,379. The trade had a 0.44% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $133.33.

On 05/16/2022, PayPal Holdings Inc traded for a price of $77.25 per share and a market cap of $88,972,208,000. The stock has returned -67.26% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, PayPal Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 25.36, a price-book ratio of 4.33, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.13, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.75 and a price-sales ratio of 3.52.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.36, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

