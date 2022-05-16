Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of Aperture Investors, LLC

Aperture Investors, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 83 stocks valued at a total of $772,000,000. The top holdings were LIN(4.15%), SKY(4.00%), and ATKR(3.99%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Aperture Investors, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 470,253 shares in NYSE:MEG, giving the stock a 3.23% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $49.5 during the quarter.

On 05/16/2022, Montrose Environmental Group Inc traded for a price of $39.4 per share and a market cap of $1,157,469,000. The stock has returned -21.19% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Montrose Environmental Group Inc has a price-book ratio of 3.67, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 31.33 and a price-sales ratio of 1.97.

The guru established a new position worth 407,193 shares in NYSE:TNL, giving the stock a 3.06% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $56.4 during the quarter.

On 05/16/2022, Travel+Leisure Co traded for a price of $49.09 per share and a market cap of $4,198,196,000. The stock has returned -19.24% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Travel+Leisure Co has a price-earnings ratio of 13.00, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.64 and a price-sales ratio of 1.30.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.01, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

Aperture Investors, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:AZEK by 382,960 shares. The trade had a 2.28% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $31.55.

On 05/16/2022, The AZEK Co Inc traded for a price of $18.73 per share and a market cap of $2,876,580,000. The stock has returned -54.94% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, The AZEK Co Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 28.96, a price-book ratio of 1.98, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.12 and a price-sales ratio of 2.38.

The guru sold out of their 126,648-share investment in NYSE:BOOT. Previously, the stock had a 2% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $94.85 during the quarter.

On 05/16/2022, Boot Barn Holdings Inc traded for a price of $92.56 per share and a market cap of $2,732,207,000. The stock has returned 22.24% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Boot Barn Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 16.18, a price-book ratio of 4.94, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.63, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.33 and a price-sales ratio of 2.04.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.35, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

The guru established a new position worth 1,199,768 shares in NAS:HLMN, giving the stock a 1.85% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $9.83 during the quarter.

On 05/16/2022, Hillman Solutions Corp traded for a price of $11.22 per share and a market cap of $2,165,165,000. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Hillman Solutions Corp has a price-book ratio of 1.90, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 36.09 and a price-sales ratio of 1.90.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

