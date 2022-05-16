Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of Fourthstone LLC

Fourthstone LLC recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

13476 CLAYTON ROAD ST LOUIS, MO 63131

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 36 stocks valued at a total of $251,000,000. The top holdings were SHBI(11.83%), CBAN(10.92%), and TCFC(8.40%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Fourthstone LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

Fourthstone LLC reduced their investment in NAS:SHBI by 501,743 shares. The trade had a 3.94% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $20.54.

On 05/16/2022, Shore Bancshares Inc traded for a price of $19.38 per share and a market cap of $384,112,000. The stock has returned 15.67% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Shore Bancshares Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 16.55, a price-book ratio of 1.10, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.07 and a price-sales ratio of 3.26.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.97, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, Fourthstone LLC bought 392,921 shares of NAS:FVCB for a total holding of 817,537. The trade had a 3.25% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $20.67.

On 05/16/2022, FVCBankcorp Inc traded for a price of $20.04 per share and a market cap of $279,200,000. The stock has returned 12.92% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, FVCBankcorp Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 12.74, a price-book ratio of 1.40, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.70 and a price-sales ratio of 4.72.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.97, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru sold out of their 387,277-share investment in NAS:PFHD. Previously, the stock had a 2.79% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $21.26 during the quarter.

On 05/16/2022, Professional Holding Corp traded for a price of $21.66 per share and a market cap of $296,547,000. The stock has returned 20.51% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Professional Holding Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 15.96, a price-book ratio of 1.30 and a price-sales ratio of 3.79.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.09, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

Fourthstone LLC reduced their investment in AMEX:BRBS by 408,714 shares. The trade had a 2.76% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $16.75.

On 05/16/2022, Blue Ridge Bankshares Inc traded for a price of $14.37 per share and a market cap of $269,879,000. The stock has returned -11.31% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Blue Ridge Bankshares Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 4.07, a price-book ratio of 0.96 and a price-sales ratio of 1.38.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.93, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, Fourthstone LLC bought 149,358 shares of NAS:UNTY for a total holding of 481,355. The trade had a 1.67% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $28.61.

On 05/16/2022, Unity Bancorp Inc traded for a price of $28.29 per share and a market cap of $294,854,000. The stock has returned 28.75% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Unity Bancorp Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 8.10, a price-book ratio of 1.38, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.57 and a price-sales ratio of 3.38.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.05, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.