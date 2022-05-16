Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of Iron Triangle Partners LP

Iron Triangle Partners LP recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

1 River Road, 1st Floor Cos Cob, CT 06807

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 28 stocks valued at a total of $841,000,000. The top holdings were ICLR(7.74%), HZNP(6.30%), and GH(5.69%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Iron Triangle Partners LP’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 450,000-share investment in NYSE:DVA. Previously, the stock had a 7.13% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $112.39 during the quarter.

On 05/16/2022, DaVita Inc traded for a price of $100.25 per share and a market cap of $9,390,942,000. The stock has returned -20.56% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, DaVita Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 11.83, a price-book ratio of 11.17, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.08, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.78 and a price-sales ratio of 0.90.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.84, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

Iron Triangle Partners LP reduced their investment in NYSE:NVST by 760,000 shares. The trade had a 4.78% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $46.16.

On 05/16/2022, Envista Holdings Corp traded for a price of $41.78 per share and a market cap of $6,799,039,000. The stock has returned -4.98% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Envista Holdings Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 21.66, a price-book ratio of 1.69, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.38 and a price-sales ratio of 2.82.

The guru established a new position worth 110,000 shares in NAS:ILMN, giving the stock a 4.57% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $347.59 during the quarter.

On 05/16/2022, Illumina Inc traded for a price of $234.895 per share and a market cap of $36,508,470,000. The stock has returned -37.46% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Illumina Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 50.51, a price-book ratio of 3.35, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 8.02, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 31.53 and a price-sales ratio of 7.68.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.53, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

During the quarter, Iron Triangle Partners LP bought 157,551 shares of NAS:ICLR for a total holding of 267,551. The trade had a 4.56% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $250.48.

On 05/16/2022, Icon PLC traded for a price of $209.725 per share and a market cap of $16,845,946,000. The stock has returned -7.09% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Icon PLC has a price-earnings ratio of 83.23, a price-book ratio of 2.09, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 13.42, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 27.53 and a price-sales ratio of 2.44.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.69, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

The guru established a new position worth 70,000 shares in NAS:DXCM, giving the stock a 4.26% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $436.82 during the quarter.

On 05/16/2022, DexCom Inc traded for a price of $328.09 per share and a market cap of $31,892,890,000. The stock has returned 3.33% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, DexCom Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 157.01, a price-book ratio of 14.56, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 80.52 and a price-sales ratio of 12.88.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.67, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.