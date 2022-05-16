Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of Invenomic Capital Management LP

Invenomic Capital Management LP recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

211 Congress Street Boston, MA 02110

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 152 stocks valued at a total of $764,000,000. The top holdings were DBX(2.97%), ATGE(2.81%), and POSH(2.66%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Invenomic Capital Management LP’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Invenomic Capital Management LP bought 821,844 shares of NAS:DBX for a total holding of 974,910. The trade had a 2.5% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $23.31.

On 05/16/2022, Dropbox Inc traded for a price of $20.5 per share and a market cap of $7,714,909,000. The stock has returned -15.02% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Dropbox Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 21.86, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.30 and a price-sales ratio of 3.61.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.70, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

The guru established a new position worth 2,877,600 shares in NAS:ROVR, giving the stock a 2.17% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $5.99 during the quarter.

On 05/16/2022, Rover Group Inc traded for a price of $4.52 per share and a market cap of $829,235,000. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Rover Group Inc has a price-book ratio of 2.76, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -13.14 and a price-sales ratio of 8.86.

During the quarter, Invenomic Capital Management LP bought 1,299,135 shares of NAS:POSH for a total holding of 1,601,289. The trade had a 2.16% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $14.51.

On 05/16/2022, Poshmark Inc traded for a price of $11.9399 per share and a market cap of $934,200,000. The stock has returned -64.83% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Poshmark Inc has a price-book ratio of 2.21, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -22.24 and a price-sales ratio of 2.72.

The guru sold out of their 243,208-share investment in NYSE:GTS. Previously, the stock had a 2% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $35.63 during the quarter.

On 05/16/2022, Triple-S Management Corp traded for a price of $35.99 per share and a market cap of $856,402,000. The stock has returned 53.61% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Triple-S Management Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 10.34, a price-book ratio of 0.84, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.25 and a price-sales ratio of 0.21.

The guru established a new position worth 1,525,877 shares in NAS:LILAK, giving the stock a 1.92% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $10.48 during the quarter.

On 05/16/2022, Liberty Latin America Ltd traded for a price of $8.8 per share and a market cap of $1,960,073,000. The stock has returned -39.66% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Liberty Latin America Ltd has a price-book ratio of 0.87, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.54 and a price-sales ratio of 0.43.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.67, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.