Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of Madison Avenue Partners, LP

Madison Avenue Partners, LP recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 18 stocks valued at a total of $536,000,000. The top holdings were GHC(22.94%), TBPH(12.98%), and SMCI(9.13%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Madison Avenue Partners, LP’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Madison Avenue Partners, LP bought 1,741,322 shares of NYSE:ONL for a total holding of 4,137,453. The trade had a 4.37% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $14.04.

On 05/16/2022, Orion Office REIT Inc traded for a price of $13.06 per share and a market cap of $740,663,000. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Orion Office REIT Inc has a price-book ratio of 0.68, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 28.47 and a price-sales ratio of 6.10.

The guru established a new position worth 1,764,964 shares in NAS:HMHC, giving the stock a 6.92% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $18.79 during the quarter.

On 05/16/2022, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co traded for a price of $21.03 per share and a market cap of $2,685,340,000. The stock has returned 193.31% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co has a price-earnings ratio of 13.06, a price-book ratio of 8.13, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.68 and a price-sales ratio of 2.62.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 4.74, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

Madison Avenue Partners, LP reduced their investment in NYSE:SLVM by 776,190 shares. The trade had a 4.69% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $33.28.

On 05/16/2022, Sylvamo Corp traded for a price of $47.38 per share and a market cap of $2,092,557,000. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Sylvamo Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 13.55, a price-book ratio of 11.44, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.41 and a price-sales ratio of 1.11.

The guru established a new position worth 896,972 shares in NAS:TSVT, giving the stock a 2.86% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $17.01 during the quarter.

On 05/16/2022, 2seventy bio Inc traded for a price of $12.2 per share and a market cap of $454,614,000. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, 2seventy bio Inc has a price-book ratio of 0.80, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -3.76 and a price-sales ratio of 8.01.

During the quarter, Madison Avenue Partners, LP bought 24,441 shares of NYSE:GHC for a total holding of 200,958. The trade had a 2.79% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $600.19.

On 05/16/2022, Graham Holdings Co traded for a price of $598.19 per share and a market cap of $2,920,229,000. The stock has returned -7.45% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Graham Holdings Co has a price-earnings ratio of 8.88, a price-book ratio of 0.66, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.43, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.38 and a price-sales ratio of 0.87.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.87, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

