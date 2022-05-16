Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of Woodline Partners LP

Woodline Partners LP recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

4 Embarcadero Center San Francisco, CA 94111

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 710 stocks valued at a total of $6,160,000,000. The top holdings were SGEN(3.29%), COO(1.68%), and ZNGA(1.66%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Woodline Partners LP’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 1,070,201-share investment in NYSE:ABBV. Previously, the stock had a 2.08% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $145.09 during the quarter.

On 05/16/2022, AbbVie Inc traded for a price of $155.68 per share and a market cap of $274,926,987,000. The stock has returned 36.30% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, AbbVie Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 22.33, a price-book ratio of 16.88, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.56, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.77 and a price-sales ratio of 4.88.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.22, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

During the quarter, Woodline Partners LP bought 739,689 shares of NAS:SGEN for a total holding of 1,407,693. The trade had a 1.73% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $135.09.

On 05/16/2022, Seagen Inc traded for a price of $145.62 per share and a market cap of $26,830,865,000. The stock has returned -6.27% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Seagen Inc has a price-book ratio of 8.95, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -40.78 and a price-sales ratio of 15.96.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.95, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

The guru sold out of their 149,400-share investment in NAS:ASML. Previously, the stock had a 1.7% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $670.51 during the quarter.

On 05/16/2022, ASML Holding NV traded for a price of $537.795 per share and a market cap of $216,329,058,000. The stock has returned -10.99% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, ASML Holding NV has a price-earnings ratio of 39.94, a price-book ratio of 23.51, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.52, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 33.04 and a price-sales ratio of 11.78.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.94, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru established a new position worth 11,039,458 shares in NAS:ZNGA, giving the stock a 1.66% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $8.79 during the quarter.

On 05/16/2022, Zynga Inc traded for a price of $7.935 per share and a market cap of $8,961,717,000. The stock has returned -19.86% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Zynga Inc has a price-book ratio of 3.08, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 32.97 and a price-sales ratio of 3.15.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.62, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

Woodline Partners LP reduced their investment in NAS:QRVO by 657,963 shares. The trade had a 1.48% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $135.49.

On 05/16/2022, Qorvo Inc traded for a price of $103.66 per share and a market cap of $11,091,471,000. The stock has returned -37.18% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Qorvo Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 11.05, a price-book ratio of 2.44, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.73, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.02 and a price-sales ratio of 2.45.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.60, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.