Media Alert: BrainChip to Exhibit at the 2022 Embedded Vision Summit

LAGUNA HILLS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 16, 2022 / BrainChip Holdings Ltd (ASX:BRN, OTCQX:BRCHF, ADR:BCHPY), the world's first commercial producer of ultra-low power neuromorphic AI IP, announced today it will exhibit at the 2022 Embedded Vision Summit, the premier event for innovators incorporating computer vision and edge AI in products. BrainChip will showcase its neuromorphic AI chips and IP in Booth No. 725 of the Santa Clara Convention Center, Santa Clara, Calif. May 17-19.

The event will feature industry innovators, top technologists and engineers who are designing products using computer vision and edge AI for a wide range of industries including automotive, entertainment, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, robotics, security and more.

"Embedded Vision Summit is an ideal place to showcase the high-performance, ultra-low power attributes of our technology," said Rob Telson, Vice President of Worldwide Sales at BrainChip. "In past years, we came to Embedded Vision to demonstrate what was possible with neuromorphic computing. This year, we are excited to show our commercially available Akida IP platform, and how our customers are making edge AI real."

The Summit is organized by the Edge AI and Vision Alliance, an industry partnership operated by BDTI. Additional information is available at www.embeddedvisionsummit.com.

BrainChip is the worldwide leader in edge AI on-chip processing and learning. The company's first-to-market neuromorphic processor, AkidaTM, mimics the human brain to analyze only essential sensor inputs at the point of acquisition, processing data with unparalleled efficiency, precision, and economy of energy. Keeping machine learning local to the chip, independent of the cloud, also dramatically reduces latency while improving privacy and data security. In enabling effective edge compute to be universally deployable across real world applications such as connected cars, consumer electronics, and industrial IoT, BrainChip is proving that on-chip AI, close to the sensor, is the future, for its customers' products, as well as the planet. Explore the benefits of Essential AI at www.brainchip.com.

