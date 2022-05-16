Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of Blue Grotto Capital, LLC

Blue Grotto Capital, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 20 stocks valued at a total of $469,000,000. The top holdings were NWSA(8.92%), PRFT(8.45%), and MITK(8.18%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Blue Grotto Capital, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 135,357-share investment in NAS:AMAT. Previously, the stock had a 4.97% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $138.06 during the quarter.

On 05/16/2022, Applied Materials Inc traded for a price of $110.86 per share and a market cap of $98,074,473,000. The stock has returned -5.92% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Applied Materials Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 15.44, a price-book ratio of 8.25, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.72, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.13 and a price-sales ratio of 4.18.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.01, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru sold out of their 57,549-share investment in NYSE:DECK. Previously, the stock had a 4.92% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $298.07 during the quarter.

On 05/16/2022, Deckers Outdoor Corp traded for a price of $238.24 per share and a market cap of $6,511,212,000. The stock has returned -23.76% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Deckers Outdoor Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 15.97, a price-book ratio of 4.16, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.38, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.85 and a price-sales ratio of 2.24.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.77, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

During the quarter, Blue Grotto Capital, LLC bought 199,689 shares of NAS:PRFT for a total holding of 359,879. The trade had a 4.69% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $104.71.

On 05/16/2022, Perficient Inc traded for a price of $97.06 per share and a market cap of $3,370,096,000. The stock has returned 45.34% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Perficient Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 52.58, a price-book ratio of 9.62, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.15, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 31.61 and a price-sales ratio of 4.27.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.56, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

The guru established a new position worth 1,287,751 shares in NAS:VRRM, giving the stock a 4.47% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $16.09 during the quarter.

On 05/16/2022, Verra Mobility Corp traded for a price of $15.01 per share and a market cap of $2,344,940,000. The stock has returned 3.69% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Verra Mobility Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 44.15, a price-book ratio of 8.52, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.97 and a price-sales ratio of 3.86.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.81, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

The guru established a new position worth 332,522 shares in NYSE:CNQ, giving the stock a 4.39% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $54.35 during the quarter.

On 05/16/2022, Canadian Natural Resources Ltd traded for a price of $62.98 per share and a market cap of $72,150,570,000. The stock has returned 89.65% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Canadian Natural Resources Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 10.27, a price-book ratio of 2.45, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.61, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.74 and a price-sales ratio of 2.54.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.23, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

