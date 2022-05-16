Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of Juniper Hill Capital Management LP

Juniper Hill Capital Management LP recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 8 stocks valued at a total of $347,000,000. The top holdings were SHY(34.84%), ACWI(17.98%), and VTV(11.92%).

Juniper Hill Capital Management LP's top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 279,695 shares in ARCA:VTV, giving the stock a 11.92% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $145.23 during the quarter.

On 05/16/2022, Vanguard Value ETF traded for a price of $140.71 per share and a market cap of $98,959,694,000. The stock has returned 3.40% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 16.58 and a price-book ratio of 2.68.

Juniper Hill Capital Management LP reduced their investment in NAS:ACWI by 283,750 shares. The trade had a 10.67% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $99.63.

On 05/16/2022, iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund traded for a price of $88.94 per share and a market cap of $17,374,752,000. The stock has returned -7.00% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 17.67 and a price-book ratio of 2.70.

The guru established a new position worth 308,860 shares in ARCA:VDE, giving the stock a 9.54% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $95.6 during the quarter.

On 05/16/2022, Vanguard Energy ETF traded for a price of $114.69 per share and a market cap of $8,404,362,000. The stock has returned 61.57% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Energy ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 19.54 and a price-book ratio of 2.47.

The guru established a new position worth 781,710 shares in ARCA:XLF, giving the stock a 8.64% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $38.96 during the quarter.

On 05/16/2022, Financial Select Sector SPDR traded for a price of $33.28 per share and a market cap of $33,984,269,000. The stock has returned -8.54% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Financial Select Sector SPDR has a price-earnings ratio of 10.33 and a price-book ratio of 1.49.

The guru established a new position worth 8,039 shares in NAS:COIN, giving the stock a 0.44% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $195.84 during the quarter.

On 05/16/2022, Coinbase Global Inc traded for a price of $61.97 per share and a market cap of $13,894,184,000. The stock has returned -74.40% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Coinbase Global Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 6.67, a price-book ratio of 2.10, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.06 and a price-sales ratio of 2.13.

