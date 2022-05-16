Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of AH Equity Partners IV (Parallel), L.L.C.

AH Equity Partners IV (Parallel), L.L.C. recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

2865 Sand Hill Road, Suite 101 Menlo Park, CA 94025

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 3 stocks valued at a total of $85,000,000. The top holdings were ACCD(78.36%), BZFD(21.31%), and RGTI(0.33%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were AH Equity Partners IV (Parallel), L.L.C.’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 44,904 shares in NAS:RGTI, giving the stock a 0.33% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $7.03 during the quarter.

On 05/16/2022, Rigetti Computing Inc traded for a price of $7.49 per share and a market cap of $857,561,000. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Rigetti Computing Inc has a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -28.24 and a price-sales ratio of 153.77.

The guru established a new position worth 3,430,875 shares in NAS:BZFD, giving the stock a 15.51% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $6.13 during the quarter.

On 05/16/2022, BuzzFeed Inc traded for a price of $3.66 per share and a market cap of $495,789,000. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, BuzzFeed Inc has a price-book ratio of 1.33, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 62.21 and a price-sales ratio of 1.50.

The guru sold out of their 981,044-share investment in NAS:AFRM. Previously, the stock had a 24.35% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $79.94 during the quarter.

On 05/16/2022, Affirm Holdings Inc traded for a price of $22.9326 per share and a market cap of $6,596,557,000. The stock has returned -50.98% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Affirm Holdings Inc has a price-book ratio of 2.65, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -13.04 and a price-sales ratio of 5.48.

The guru established a new position worth 3,779,620 shares in NAS:ACCD, giving the stock a 100% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $34.38 during the quarter.

On 05/16/2022, Accolade Inc traded for a price of $6.015 per share and a market cap of $406,121,000. The stock has returned -84.07% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Accolade Inc has a price-book ratio of 0.47, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -4.30 and a price-sales ratio of 1.27.

The guru sold out of their 3,816,419-share investment in NYSE:WORK. Previously, the stock had a 100% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $24.13 during the quarter.

On 05/16/2022, Slack Technologies Inc traded for a price of $45.2 per share and a market cap of $26,519,519,000. The stock has returned 38.61% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Slack Technologies Inc has a price-book ratio of 29.90, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -153.09 and a price-sales ratio of 26.73.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.