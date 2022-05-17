Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of Sharp Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltda.

Sharp Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltda. recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

BORGES DE MEDEIROS AVENUE, NUMBER 633 RIO DE JANEIRO, D5 22430-041

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 14 stocks valued at a total of $213,000,000. The top holdings were XP(38.65%), MELI(25.40%), and WALD(8.18%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Sharp Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltda.’s top five trades of the quarter.

Sharp Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltda. reduced their investment in NAS:XP by 2,195,975 shares. The trade had a 21.98% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $31.2.

On 05/17/2022, XP Inc traded for a price of $19.09 per share and a market cap of $10,680,936,000. The stock has returned -50.74% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, XP Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 15.35, a price-book ratio of 3.44, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.36, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.68 and a price-sales ratio of 8.61.

The guru sold out of their 2,000,000-share investment in NYSE:PBR. Previously, the stock had a 7.65% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $13.4 during the quarter.

On 05/17/2022, Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras traded for a price of $14.85 per share and a market cap of $92,571,771,000. The stock has returned 89.56% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras has a price-earnings ratio of 3.35, a price-book ratio of 1.09, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.12, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 2.28 and a price-sales ratio of 0.97.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.82, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

The guru established a new position worth 2,462,964 shares in NYSE:ITUB, giving the stock a 6.61% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $4.77 during the quarter.

On 05/17/2022, Itau Unibanco Holding SA traded for a price of $4.93 per share and a market cap of $48,214,858,000. The stock has returned 13.40% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Itau Unibanco Holding SA has a price-earnings ratio of 7.59, a price-book ratio of 1.37, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.77 and a price-sales ratio of 1.63.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.60, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

During the quarter, Sharp Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltda. bought 8,947 shares of NAS:MELI for a total holding of 45,431. The trade had a 5% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $1086.43.

On 05/17/2022, MercadoLibre Inc traded for a price of $787.81 per share and a market cap of $39,688,278,000. The stock has returned -38.69% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, MercadoLibre Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 214.68, a price-book ratio of 24.98, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 10.32, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 52.80 and a price-sales ratio of 4.96.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.30, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

Sharp Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltda. reduced their investment in NAS:WALD by 742,200 shares. The trade had a 2.57% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $9.91.

On 05/17/2022, Waldencast Acquisition Corp traded for a price of $9.89 per share and a market cap of $426,506,000. The stock has returned 0.51% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Waldencast Acquisition Corp has a price-book ratio of 1.47 and a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -47.30.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

