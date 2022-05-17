Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of Proquility Private Wealth Partners, LLC

Proquility Private Wealth Partners, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

1707 VILLAGE CENTER CIRCLE LAS VEGAS, NV 89134

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 85 stocks valued at a total of $239,000,000. The top holdings were IEMG(6.06%), IEFA(5.20%), and VGT(4.38%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Proquility Private Wealth Partners, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 11,391,503-share investment in ARCA:SPYD. Previously, the stock had a 4.01% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $42.54 during the quarter.

On 05/17/2022, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF traded for a price of $43.55 per share and a market cap of $8,078,525,000. The stock has returned 8.15% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 16.02 and a price-book ratio of 2.04.

Proquility Private Wealth Partners, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:XOM by 1,606,535 shares. The trade had a 2.23% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $77.63.

On 05/17/2022, Exxon Mobil Corp traded for a price of $90.95 per share and a market cap of $384,325,023,000. The stock has returned 55.77% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Exxon Mobil Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 15.11, a price-book ratio of 2.26, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 75.55, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.82 and a price-sales ratio of 1.27.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.11, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru sold out of their 32,799-share investment in BATS:NOBL. Previously, the stock had a 1.08% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $93.51 during the quarter.

On 05/17/2022, ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF traded for a price of $91.22 per share and a market cap of $10,025,077,000. The stock has returned 0.29% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 20.25 and a price-book ratio of 8.52.

During the quarter, Proquility Private Wealth Partners, LLC bought 35,239 shares of ARCA:IEMG for a total holding of 298,428. The trade had a 0.72% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $57.78.

On 05/17/2022, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF traded for a price of $49.77 per share and a market cap of $66,323,502,000. The stock has returned -18.57% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 12.18 and a price-book ratio of 1.71.

The guru sold out of their 29,139-share investment in NAS:VXUS. Previously, the stock had a 0.64% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $60.8 during the quarter.

On 05/17/2022, Vanguard Total International Stock traded for a price of $54.11 per share and a market cap of $47,514,346,000. The stock has returned -12.71% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Total International Stock has a price-earnings ratio of 13.41 and a price-book ratio of 1.70.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.