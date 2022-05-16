FLYHT Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Calgary, Alberta - May 16, 2022 - FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. ( TSXV:FLY, Financial)( OTCQX:FLYLF, Financial) (the "Company" or "FLYHT") today announced that its executive team will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

MicroCap Rodeo Spring Into Action Best Ideas Conference, May 17, 2022 (Virtual): CFO Alana Forbes will present virtually at 4:30 pm ET (2:30 pm MT) on Tuesday, May 17, and management will participate in one-on-one meetings throughout the conference. Investors can register for the conference at https://microcaprodeo.com/signup and stream the presentation live at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2882/45583.

LD Micro Invitational XII, June 7-9, 2022 (Westlake Village, CA): CEO Bill Tempany and President Kent Jacobs will present in person at 11:00 am PT (12:00 pm MT) on Wednesday, June 8, and will participate in one-on-one meetings throughout the conference. Investors can stream the presentation live at https://www.meetmax.com/sched/event_82067/conference_home.html.

Emerging Equities VIP Event at the RBC Canadian Open, June 11, 2022 (Toronto): CEO Bill Tempany will meet in person with investors on Saturday, June 11.

About FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd.

FLYHT provides airlines with Actionable Intelligence to transform operational insight into immediate, quantifiable action, and delivers industry leading solutions to improve aviation safety, efficiency, and profitability. This unique capability is driven by a suite of patented aircraft certified hardware products. These include AFIRS™, an aircraft satcom/interface device, which enables cockpit voice communications, real-time aircraft state analysis, and the transmission of aircraft data while inflight. The AFIRS Edge is a state-of-the-art 5G Wireless Quick Access Recorder (WQAR), Aircraft Interface Device (AID), and Aircraft Condition and Monitoring System (ACMS). The Edge can be interfaced with FLYHT's TAMDAR probe or the FLYHT-WVSS-II relative humidity sensor to deliver airborne weather and humidity data in real-time.

CrossConsense, FLYHT's wholly owned subsidiary, offers highly skilled services to the commercial aviation industry and provides preventative maintenance solutions. These include Aircraft Fleet View, a native application that gives a real-time view of airline fleet status; AviationDW, a managed data warehouse for enhanced business intelligence; and ACSIS, a visualization and predictive maintenance alerting tool.

FLYHT is headquartered in Calgary, Canada, and is an AS9100 Quality registered company. CrossConsense, located in Frankfurt, Germany, is an ISO9001 certified operation. For more information, visit www.flyht.com.

Contact Information:

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. FNK IR LLC

Alana Forbes Matt Chesler, CFA

Chief Financial Officer Investor Relations

403.291.7437 646.809.2183

[email protected] [email protected]

[email protected]

