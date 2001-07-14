Heliogen to Restate Full Year 2021 Financials

Heliogen, Inc. (the “Company”) ( NYSE:HLGN, Financial), a leading provider of AI-enabled concentrated solar energy technology, today announced that it will restate its full-year 2021 financial statements. The restatement, which has no material impact on the Company’s operations, prospects, or liquidity, stems from a revised accounting for one of the Company’s contracts.

As part of the Company’s accounting for revenue contracts with customers during the first quarter of 2022, management, in consultation with its independent registered public accounting firm, considered ongoing contracts that were entered into and accounted for during the year ended December 31, 2021. During this evaluation, it was determined that a government contract which had previously been assessed as within the scope of ASC 606, Revenue from Contract with Customers (“ASC 606”), should have been accounted for as a government grant and therefore not within the scope of ASC 606. The impact of this revised conclusion results in the reversal of a contract loss recognized in the fourth quarter of 2021, which results in a reduction in net loss as compared to the net loss reported in the Company’s previously issued financial statements, and re-evaluation of revenue and costs presented for this contract. The reconsideration of the government contract as a government grant will change the timing and nature of reporting for the contract but will not change the expected overall economics of the contract.

The Company’s Audit Committee made the restatement decision in consultation with management and the Company's independent registered public accounting firm. As a result of the restatement, investors should no longer rely upon the Company's previously issued financial statements for the period set forth above, earnings releases for such period, and other communications relating to the financial statements. The impact of the restatement described above is preliminary and subject to change, and will be finalized with the filing of the Company’s amended 10-K.

First Quarter 2022 Earnings and Conference Call Details

The Company will release its first quarter 2022 results prior to the market open on May 23, 2022, and will host a conference call at 10:00am EST on May 23, 2022. The conference call may be accessed via a live webcast on a listen-only basis in the Investors section of Heliogen’s website at investors.heliogen.com. The call can also be accessed live via telephone by dialing 1-877-407-0789 (1-201-689-8562 for international callers) and referencing Heliogen.

A replay of the webcast will be available shortly after the call on the Investors section of Heliogen’s website.

