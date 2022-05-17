Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of Oxler Private Wealth LLC

Oxler Private Wealth LLC recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 110 stocks valued at a total of $222,000,000. The top holdings were AMZN(7.78%), QQQ(6.74%), and MSFT(4.52%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Oxler Private Wealth LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 53,790-share investment in NYSE:VZ. Previously, the stock had a 1.16% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $52.99 during the quarter.

On 05/17/2022, Verizon Communications Inc traded for a price of $49.04 per share and a market cap of $205,950,527,000. The stock has returned -12.10% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Verizon Communications Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 9.54, a price-book ratio of 2.47, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.29, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.03 and a price-sales ratio of 1.52.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.84, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

During the quarter, Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought 6,811 shares of NAS:QQQ for a total holding of 41,201. The trade had a 1.11% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $354.77.

On 05/17/2022, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 traded for a price of $298.44 per share and a market cap of $162,067,844,000. The stock has returned -5.00% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 has a price-earnings ratio of 27.78 and a price-book ratio of 7.56.

The guru sold out of their 108,789-share investment in NYSE:F. Previously, the stock had a 0.94% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $19.1 during the quarter.

On 05/17/2022, Ford Motor Co traded for a price of $13.05 per share and a market cap of $52,457,938,000. The stock has returned 12.75% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Ford Motor Co has a price-earnings ratio of 4.57, a price-book ratio of 1.20, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.63 and a price-sales ratio of 0.38.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.45, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

The guru sold out of their 1,221-share investment in NYSE:SHOP. Previously, the stock had a 0.7% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $822.89 during the quarter.

On 05/17/2022, Shopify Inc traded for a price of $359.95 per share and a market cap of $44,605,694,000. The stock has returned -66.83% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Shopify Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 372.45, a price-book ratio of 4.73, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 269.32 and a price-sales ratio of 9.72.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.21, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

The guru established a new position worth 22,557 shares in BATS:ARKG, giving the stock a 0.47% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $47.68 during the quarter.

On 05/17/2022, ARK Genomic Revolution ETF traded for a price of $31.32 per share and a market cap of $2,442,960,000. The stock has returned -55.73% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, ARK Genomic Revolution ETF has a price-book ratio of 2.71.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

