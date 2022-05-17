Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of Sourcerock Group LLC

Sourcerock Group LLC recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 19 stocks valued at a total of $506,000,000. The top holdings were WLL(17.84%), CIVI(17.70%), and TALO(13.90%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Sourcerock Group LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 1,147,946-share investment in NAS:BKR. Previously, the stock had a 7.41% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $30.29 during the quarter.

On 05/17/2022, Baker Hughes Co traded for a price of $34.93 per share and a market cap of $36,442,940,000. The stock has returned 42.03% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Baker Hughes Co has a price-earnings ratio of 105.84, a price-book ratio of 2.19, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.80 and a price-sales ratio of 1.47.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 2.71, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

During the quarter, Sourcerock Group LLC bought 618,662 shares of NYSE:HP for a total holding of 1,402,154. The trade had a 5.23% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $34.38.

On 05/17/2022, Helmerich & Payne Inc traded for a price of $47.48 per share and a market cap of $4,999,049,000. The stock has returned 65.18% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Helmerich & Payne Inc has a price-book ratio of 1.84, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 27.89 and a price-sales ratio of 3.28.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.68, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

Sourcerock Group LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:OII by 1,458,424 shares. The trade had a 4.43% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $14.38.

On 05/17/2022, Oceaneering International Inc traded for a price of $10.94 per share and a market cap of $1,096,774,000. The stock has returned -27.16% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Oceaneering International Inc has a price-book ratio of 2.22, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.78 and a price-sales ratio of 0.60.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.89, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, Sourcerock Group LLC bought 446,496 shares of NYSE:HAL for a total holding of 671,496. The trade had a 3.34% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $32.29.

On 05/17/2022, Halliburton Co traded for a price of $37.57 per share and a market cap of $33,887,235,000. The stock has returned 64.03% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Halliburton Co has a price-earnings ratio of 21.71, a price-book ratio of 4.82, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.13 and a price-sales ratio of 2.10.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 2.21, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

Sourcerock Group LLC reduced their investment in NAS:CHK by 133,442 shares. The trade had a 2.31% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $73.25.

On 05/17/2022, Chesapeake Energy Corp traded for a price of $89.03 per share and a market cap of $11,323,343,000. The stock has returned 88.10% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Chesapeake Energy Corp has a price-book ratio of 2.10, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 22.24 and a price-sales ratio of 1.95.

