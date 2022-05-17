Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of NFJ INVESTMENT GROUP, LLC

NFJ INVESTMENT GROUP, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

2100 ROSS AVENUE DALLAS, TX 75201

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 330 stocks valued at a total of $4,928,000,000. The top holdings were AMT(2.94%), MSFT(1.96%), and NEE(1.94%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were NFJ INVESTMENT GROUP, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 768,692-share investment in NAS:TER. Previously, the stock had a 2.29% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $127.07 during the quarter.

On 05/17/2022, Teradyne Inc traded for a price of $103.52 per share and a market cap of $16,584,216,000. The stock has returned -15.06% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Teradyne Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 19.25, a price-book ratio of 6.76, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.31, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.57 and a price-sales ratio of 5.09.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.87, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

NFJ INVESTMENT GROUP, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:ATO by 680,352 shares. The trade had a 1.3% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $109.12.

On 05/17/2022, Atmos Energy Corp traded for a price of $113.16 per share and a market cap of $15,730,939,000. The stock has returned 15.24% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Atmos Energy Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 21.11, a price-book ratio of 1.76, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 8.44, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.59 and a price-sales ratio of 3.98.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.96, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru established a new position worth 225,104 shares in NYSE:FDX, giving the stock a 1.06% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $235.12 during the quarter.

On 05/17/2022, FedEx Corp traded for a price of $209.72 per share and a market cap of $54,354,858,000. The stock has returned -31.25% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, FedEx Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 11.03, a price-book ratio of 2.22, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.60, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.12 and a price-sales ratio of 0.61.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.84, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

During the quarter, NFJ INVESTMENT GROUP, LLC bought 848,106 shares of NYSE:C for a total holding of 1,429,806. The trade had a 0.92% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $61.89.

On 05/17/2022, Citigroup Inc traded for a price of $47.46 per share and a market cap of $92,163,549,000. The stock has returned -35.34% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Citigroup Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 5.61, a price-book ratio of 0.52, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.08 and a price-sales ratio of 1.34.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.70, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

The guru sold out of their 252,854-share investment in NYSE:PLD. Previously, the stock had a 0.78% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $152.45 during the quarter.

On 05/17/2022, Prologis Inc traded for a price of $125.25 per share and a market cap of $92,718,442,000. The stock has returned 11.58% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Prologis Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 25.10, a price-book ratio of 2.72, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 6.12, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.29 and a price-sales ratio of 19.83.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.08, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.