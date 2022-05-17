Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of Orchard Capital Managment, LLC

Orchard Capital Managment, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

400 N. Michigan Ave Chicago, IL 60611

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 48 stocks valued at a total of $352,000,000. The top holdings were TBBK(9.78%), AX(6.02%), and CASH(4.80%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Orchard Capital Managment, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 921,000 shares in NAS:GTXAP.PFD, giving the stock a 2.17% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $7.99 during the quarter.

On 05/17/2022, Garrett Motion Inc traded for a price of $7.25 per share and a market cap of $0. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Garrett Motion Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 1.43 and a price-sales ratio of 0.11.

The guru established a new position worth 529,599 shares in NYSE:FBRT, giving the stock a 2.11% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $13.68 during the quarter.

On 05/17/2022, Franklin BSP Realty Trust Inc traded for a price of $14.19 per share and a market cap of $1,187,581,000. The stock has returned 39.91% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Franklin BSP Realty Trust Inc has a price-book ratio of 1.73, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 27.13 and a price-sales ratio of 2.39.

The guru established a new position worth 220,083 shares in NAS:FTAI, giving the stock a 1.61% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $26.1 during the quarter.

On 05/17/2022, Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investo traded for a price of $18.88 per share and a market cap of $1,872,683,000. The stock has returned -26.12% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investo has a price-book ratio of 2.43, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 46.11 and a price-sales ratio of 3.42.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.87, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, Orchard Capital Managment, LLC bought 600,920 shares of NAS:HRTX for a total holding of 966,924. The trade had a 0.98% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $7.34.

On 05/17/2022, Heron Therapeutics Inc traded for a price of $3.54 per share and a market cap of $362,778,000. The stock has returned -74.44% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Heron Therapeutics Inc has a price-book ratio of 4.67, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -1.68 and a price-sales ratio of 4.03.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.32, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

During the quarter, Orchard Capital Managment, LLC bought 21,200 shares of NYSE:EHC for a total holding of 131,566. The trade had a 0.43% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $65.64.

On 05/17/2022, Encompass Health Corp traded for a price of $64.55 per share and a market cap of $6,442,261,000. The stock has returned -23.96% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Encompass Health Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 16.50, a price-book ratio of 3.27, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.51, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.36 and a price-sales ratio of 1.26.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.84, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.