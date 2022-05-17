Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of 59 North Capital Management, LP

59 North Capital Management, LP recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 12 stocks valued at a total of $395,000,000. The top holdings were DECK(16.99%), BKD(11.21%), and NWSA(11.07%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were 59 North Capital Management, LP’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, 59 North Capital Management, LP bought 103,172 shares of NYSE:DECK for a total holding of 244,889. The trade had a 7.16% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $298.07.

On 05/17/2022, Deckers Outdoor Corp traded for a price of $239 per share and a market cap of $6,510,667,000. The stock has returned -28.82% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Deckers Outdoor Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 15.97, a price-book ratio of 4.16, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.38, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.85 and a price-sales ratio of 2.24.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.77, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

The guru established a new position worth 192,488 shares in NYSE:WCC, giving the stock a 6.35% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $125.4 during the quarter.

On 05/17/2022, WESCO International Inc traded for a price of $122.03 per share and a market cap of $6,188,834,000. The stock has returned 10.61% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, WESCO International Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 12.02, a price-book ratio of 1.56, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.78, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.82 and a price-sales ratio of 0.33.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.09, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

The guru established a new position worth 271,451 shares in NYSE:MSM, giving the stock a 5.86% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $81.03 during the quarter.

On 05/17/2022, MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc traded for a price of $81.93 per share and a market cap of $4,575,100,000. The stock has returned -11.18% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 15.47, a price-book ratio of 3.75, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.37 and a price-sales ratio of 1.35.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.01, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, 59 North Capital Management, LP bought 1,412,855 shares of NYSE:BKD for a total holding of 6,273,914. The trade had a 2.52% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $6.1.

On 05/17/2022, Brookdale Senior Living Inc traded for a price of $5.57 per share and a market cap of $1,043,168,000. The stock has returned -21.99% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Brookdale Senior Living Inc has a price-book ratio of 1.75, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.18 and a price-sales ratio of 0.40.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.18, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

The guru established a new position worth 120,054 shares in NYSE:DHI, giving the stock a 2.27% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $86.85 during the quarter.

On 05/17/2022, D.R. Horton Inc traded for a price of $68.37 per share and a market cap of $24,068,308,000. The stock has returned -28.09% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, D.R. Horton Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 4.90, a price-book ratio of 1.43, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.17, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.26 and a price-sales ratio of 0.81.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.62, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

