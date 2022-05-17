Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of Force Hill Capital Management LP

Force Hill Capital Management LP recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

460 PARK AVENUE, 10TH FLOOR New York, NY 10022

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 40 stocks valued at a total of $404,000,000. The top holdings were MSFT(4.75%), ADI(4.57%), and NXPI(4.39%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Force Hill Capital Management LP’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 351,778 shares in NYSE:STM, giving the stock a 3.76% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $44.26 during the quarter.

On 05/17/2022, STMicroelectronics NV traded for a price of $38.68 per share and a market cap of $35,592,568,000. The stock has returned 9.14% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, STMicroelectronics NV has a price-earnings ratio of 16.54, a price-book ratio of 3.79, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.79, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.69 and a price-sales ratio of 2.96.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.93, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru sold out of their 33,463-share investment in NAS:SNPS. Previously, the stock had a 3.67% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $311.97 during the quarter.

On 05/17/2022, Synopsys Inc traded for a price of $273.73 per share and a market cap of $41,907,712,000. The stock has returned 14.20% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Synopsys Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 47.35, a price-book ratio of 7.78, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.48, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 35.11 and a price-sales ratio of 9.56.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru sold out of their 65,001-share investment in NAS:TER. Previously, the stock had a 3.16% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $127.07 during the quarter.

On 05/17/2022, Teradyne Inc traded for a price of $103.52 per share and a market cap of $16,584,216,000. The stock has returned -15.06% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Teradyne Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 19.25, a price-book ratio of 6.76, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.31, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.57 and a price-sales ratio of 5.09.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.87, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

The guru established a new position worth 94,600 shares in NAS:SWKS, giving the stock a 3.12% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $140.53 during the quarter.

On 05/17/2022, Skyworks Solutions Inc traded for a price of $101.99 per share and a market cap of $16,412,856,000. The stock has returned -37.04% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Skyworks Solutions Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 12.41, a price-book ratio of 3.19, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.83, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.65 and a price-sales ratio of 3.23.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.54, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

The guru established a new position worth 3,832 shares in NAS:AMZN, giving the stock a 3.1% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $3092.09 during the quarter.

On 05/17/2022, Amazon.com Inc traded for a price of $2216.21 per share and a market cap of $1,127,431,417,000. The stock has returned -31.24% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Amazon.com Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 53.51, a price-book ratio of 8.41, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.28, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.47 and a price-sales ratio of 2.39.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.59, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.