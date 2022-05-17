Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of 6elm Capital LP

6elm Capital LP recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

215 PARK AVENUE SOUTH NEW YORK, NY 10003

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 11 stocks valued at a total of $193,000,000. The top holdings were AMZN(14.39%), DKS(13.62%), and ABNB(12.80%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were 6elm Capital LP’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 401,342 shares in NAS:PENN, giving the stock a 8.83% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $45.71 during the quarter.

On 05/17/2022, Penn National Gaming Inc traded for a price of $29.74 per share and a market cap of $4,960,715,000. The stock has returned -63.19% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Penn National Gaming Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 13.28, a price-book ratio of 1.26, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.80 and a price-sales ratio of 0.86.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.61, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

The guru established a new position worth 111,600 shares in NYSE:SPOT, giving the stock a 8.74% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $171.13 during the quarter.

On 05/17/2022, Spotify Technology SA traded for a price of $101.05 per share and a market cap of $19,468,205,000. The stock has returned -54.81% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Spotify Technology SA has a price-book ratio of 8.25, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 30.61 and a price-sales ratio of 1.70.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.39, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

The guru established a new position worth 145,000 shares in NYSE:BABA, giving the stock a 8.18% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $115.52 during the quarter.

On 05/17/2022, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd traded for a price of $86.48 per share and a market cap of $232,415,000,000. The stock has returned -58.72% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 23.14, a price-book ratio of 1.51, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.05, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.70 and a price-sales ratio of 1.82.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.23, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

The guru sold out of their 521,927-share investment in NAS:HMHC. Previously, the stock had a 5.01% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $18.79 during the quarter.

On 05/17/2022, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co traded for a price of $21.03 per share and a market cap of $2,685,340,000. The stock has returned 193.31% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co has a price-earnings ratio of 13.06, a price-book ratio of 8.13, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.68 and a price-sales ratio of 2.62.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 4.74, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

The guru established a new position worth 70,400 shares in NAS:TMUS, giving the stock a 4.68% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $119.02 during the quarter.

On 05/17/2022, T-Mobile US Inc traded for a price of $126.55 per share and a market cap of $158,641,161,000. The stock has returned -10.58% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, T-Mobile US Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 56.50, a price-book ratio of 2.26, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 6.08, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.94 and a price-sales ratio of 1.97.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.01, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

