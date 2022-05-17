Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of Ararat Capital Management, LP

Ararat Capital Management, LP recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

2 RAILROAD PLACE WESTPORT, CT 06880

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 16 stocks valued at a total of $313,000,000. The top holdings were MAX(9.77%), MGRC(8.50%), and NGVT(7.91%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Ararat Capital Management, LP’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 501,586-share investment in NAS:FTDR. Previously, the stock had a 5.79% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $33.4 during the quarter.

On 05/17/2022, Frontdoor Inc traded for a price of $26.86 per share and a market cap of $2,209,449,000. The stock has returned -48.06% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Frontdoor Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 18.39, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 6.34, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.20 and a price-sales ratio of 1.42.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.51, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

The guru established a new position worth 996,174 shares in NAS:LZ, giving the stock a 4.5% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $15.04 during the quarter.

On 05/17/2022, LegalZoom.com Inc traded for a price of $11.12 per share and a market cap of $2,209,304,000. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, LegalZoom.com Inc has a price-book ratio of 11.17, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -35.77 and a price-sales ratio of 3.31.

During the quarter, Ararat Capital Management, LP bought 1,023,180 shares of NYSE:ENFN for a total holding of 1,909,825. The trade had a 4.16% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $15.3.

On 05/17/2022, Enfusion Inc traded for a price of $9.05 per share and a market cap of $593,529,000. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Enfusion Inc has a price-book ratio of 10.73, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -2.17 and a price-sales ratio of 9.64.

During the quarter, Ararat Capital Management, LP bought 131,100 shares of NAS:MGRC for a total holding of 312,834. The trade had a 3.56% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $79.4.

On 05/17/2022, McGrath RentCorp traded for a price of $81.04 per share and a market cap of $1,972,951,000. The stock has returned -3.81% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, McGrath RentCorp has a price-earnings ratio of 21.79, a price-book ratio of 2.68, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.50, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.73 and a price-sales ratio of 3.10.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.97, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, Ararat Capital Management, LP bought 583,084 shares of NYSE:MAX for a total holding of 1,847,047. The trade had a 3.08% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $13.98.

On 05/17/2022, MediaAlpha Inc traded for a price of $10.37 per share and a market cap of $431,230,000. The stock has returned -70.20% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, MediaAlpha Inc has a price-book ratio of 195.67, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -71.41 and a price-sales ratio of 0.73.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.