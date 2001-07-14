Universal+Electronics+Inc. (UEI) (NASDAQ: UEIC), the global leader in wireless universal control solutions for home entertainment and smart home devices, has received three Red Dot awards. The Red Dot award is one of the most prestigious international design awards. UEI won in the Product Design category and got awarded for their new Smart Thermostat, their latest Universal TV Stand, and the innovative Smart Streamer Remote.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220517005367/en/

Universal Electronics Wins Three Red Dot Design Awards. The global leader in wireless universal control solutions for home entertainment and smart home devices has received three Red Dot awards. The Red Dot award is one of the most prestigious international design awards. UEI won in the Product Design category and got awarded for their new Smart Thermostat, their latest Universal TV Stand, and the innovative Smart Streamer Remote. #smarthome #innovation #designaward #consumerelectronics (Photo: Business Wire)

The UEI TIDE Smart Thermostat is a white-label home climate control with an interface that is centered around a large full-color display that intuitively navigates using a precision jog dial.

Its minimalistic design and intuitive interface make the product easy to install, use and maintain. It is also a smart home hub, interoperable with a variety of digital assistants such as Alexa and Google. It includes a suite of sensors that provide feedback on occupancy, humidity, temperature, door or window openings. The product is designed with integrated self-help capabilities via a virtual assistant that is available at the device display and on a smartphone application. The product is expected to be available in the Fall of 2022.

The Quadpod Universal TV Stand is a unique piece of living room furniture that is made from ecological materials of wood, aluminum and fabric to give the stand a distinctive character to fit the interior home. The simple design makes the mounting process seamless and provides a rotation function to watch TV from every angle of the room. The product design offers space to mount additional devices to the TV and easily connects to a soundbar, game console, or other streaming devices. The product is shipping under the leading ONE+FOR+ALL brand and is estimated to be available in the USA and Europe in the Summer of 2022.

The Smart Streamer Remote is targeted to users that want simplified control and watch video on both traditional TV cable boxes as well as streaming devices. The keypad has dynamic backlight keys that show the numeric keypath when watching live TV. This intuitive feature minimizes the key clutter and does not compromise functionality. Additionally, it offers three programmable app keys that can be customized by connecting the remote to a smartphone. With online streaming apps such as Netflix, Hulu or HBO, the user connects to the correct shortcut keys to the remote established for ongoing use. This ONE+FOR+ALL product is estimated to be available in the USA Summer of 2022 and Europe Fall of 2022.

All three products were designed by UEI’s leading Designovation team, which creates innovative product designs that combine deep user insights with great aesthetics and inherent sustainability. “Winning three Red Dot awards in one year clearly speaks to the talent we have on our team of dedicated and innovative designers,” said Rex Xu, Director of Design and User Experience at UEI who leads the global Designovation team out of their Californian design studio.

In recent years, UEI has received several Red Dot Awards for a range of products from remote controls to audio-video accessories. This year, the Design team has expanded its success into the smart thermostat category. The Red Dot is established internationally as one of the most sought-after quality marks for outstanding design with annual competitions for Product Design, Brands and Communication, and Design Concept. Red Dot Award submissions are evaluated by a jury of independent designers, design professors and journalists.

All three products as well as the ONE+FOR+ALL brand are registered trademarks of Universal Electronics Inc. All trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.

About Universal Electronics Inc.

Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ: UEIC), the global leader in wireless universal control solutions for home entertainment and smart home devices, designs, develops, manufactures, ships and supports hardware and software control and sensor technology solutions. UEI partners with many Fortune 500 customers, including Comcast, Vivint Smart Home, Samsung, LG, Sony, and Daikin to serve video, telecommunications, security service providers, television, smart home, and HVAC system manufacturers. For over 35 years, UEI has been pioneering breakthrough innovations such as voice control and QuickSet cloud, the world’s leading platform for automated set-up and control of devices in the home. For more information visit www.uei.com.

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the Safe-Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words and expressions reflecting something other than historical fact are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including the timely development, delivery and market acceptance of products and technologies identified in this release; and other factors described in UEI’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The actual results that UEI achieves may differ materially from any forward-looking statement due to such risks and uncertainties. UEI undertakes no obligations to revise or update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220517005367/en/