PROS Appoints Grad Conn as Chief Marketing Officer

PROS® (NYSE: PRO), a market-leading provider of SaaS solutions optimizing shopping and selling experiences, today announced that Grad+Conn has joined the company as Chief Marketing Officer, reporting directly to Andres+Reiner, PROS Chief Executive Officer. Conn will be responsible for driving global marketing strategy, with precision focus on customer experience and brand building to extend PROS market leadership and fuel its corporate growth trajectory.

Conn is an innovative marketer with a proven track record in creating world-class customer experiences that elevate brands. He has been described by Tom Foremski at ZDNet as “… a near perfect example of what a tech company CMO should be like,” and has deep experience spanning critical functions today’s SaaS CMOs must deliver: branding, demand generation, customer experience management and account-based marketing.

“Now more than ever, companies are looking to PROS to help them deliver exceptional omnichannel sales experiences while managing increased market volatility, and Grad’s vison and expertise in delivering customer-first marketing programs makes him the right leader to support our mission,” said Reiner. “His vast experience as a CMO will take our go-to-market strategies in new directions and deepen engagement with our customers and prospects throughout their omnichannel sales journey.”

Conn comes to PROS from Sprinklr, where he served as the Chief Experience and Marketing Officer. In this role, he led the establishment of the marketing function, scaled it with the business, and increased demand generation through effective digital, social and other corporate marketing initiatives. Prior to Sprinklr, Grad spent 12 years at Microsoft, seven of which he served as Chief Marketing Officer for Microsoft U.S. where he led significant aspects of the marketing transformation that led to accelerated growth and the creation of world-class customer experiences.

“I am incredibly energized and humbled to be part of the amazing team at PROS,” said Conn. “The company has an incredible technology story – its AI is a ‘best-kept secret’ and the PROS+Platform is the most advanced digital selling solution available, allowing for immense value creation for organizations impacted by inflationary pressures, supply chain issues and market volatility. This is a critical point in the company’s growth, and I am eager to join this amazing culture of respect and diversity – a hallmark of any organization wanting to win in the 21st century.”

About PROS

PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: PRO) is a market-leading provider of SaaS solutions that optimize shopping and selling experiences. Built on the PROS+Platform, these intelligent solutions leverage business AI, intuitive user experiences and process automation to deliver frictionless, personalized purchasing experiences designed to meet the real-time demands of today’s B2B and B2C omnichannel shoppers, regardless of industry. To learn more, visit www.pros.com.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements about the functionality and benefits of SaaS shopping and selling optimization solutions to organizations generally as well as the functionality and benefits of PROS software products. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon PROS historical experience with AI-powered solutions and its current expectations of the benefits of SaaS shopping and selling optimization solutions for organizations that implement and utilize such software. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described herein include the addressability of an organization’s SaaS shopping and selling optimization solution needs, the risks associated with PROS developing and enhancing products with the functionality necessary to deliver the stated results and the risks associated with the complex implementation and maintenance of SaaS shopping and selling optimization solutions such as PROS software products. Additional information relating to the uncertainty affecting the PROS business is contained in PROS filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements represent PROS expectations as of the date of this press release. Subsequent events may cause these expectations to change, and PROS disclaims any obligations to update or alter these forward-looking statements in the future whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220517005238/en/