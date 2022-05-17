Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of Springhouse Capital Management, LP

Springhouse Capital Management, LP recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 44 stocks valued at a total of $157,000,000. The top holdings were GBLI(12.37%), PSTH(11.68%), and WILC(7.64%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Springhouse Capital Management, LP’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 1,666,279-share investment in NYSE:SEAH. Previously, the stock had a 11.63% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $9.45 during the quarter.

On 05/17/2022, Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp traded for a price of $8.14 per share and a market cap of $457,875,000. The stock has returned -19.80% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru established a new position worth 918,503 shares in NYSE:FPAC, giving the stock a 5.8% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $9.94 during the quarter.

On 05/17/2022, Far Peak Acquisition Corp traded for a price of $9.8413 per share and a market cap of $686,431,000. The stock has returned 0.82% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Far Peak Acquisition Corp has a price-book ratio of 1.31 and a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 43.40.

The guru sold out of their 521,232-share investment in NYSE:BPMP. Previously, the stock had a 5.61% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $17.48 during the quarter.

On 05/17/2022, BP Midstream Partners LP traded for a price of $17.11 per share and a market cap of $1,793,352,000. The stock has returned 45.67% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, BP Midstream Partners LP has a price-earnings ratio of 12.13, a price-book ratio of 14.52, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.84, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.71 and a price-sales ratio of 17.55.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.61, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

During the quarter, Springhouse Capital Management, LP bought 366,927 shares of NYSE:PSTH for a total holding of 923,753. The trade had a 4.64% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $19.82.

On 05/17/2022, Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd traded for a price of $19.84 per share and a market cap of $3,969,002,000. The stock has returned -20.49% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 10 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 5.35, a price-book ratio of 1.06 and a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -2706.10.

The guru established a new position worth 625,251 shares in NAS:ALTU, giving the stock a 3.95% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $9.91 during the quarter.

On 05/17/2022, Altitude Acquisition Corp traded for a price of $9.97 per share and a market cap of $374,064,000. The stock has returned 1.84% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Altitude Acquisition Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 24.33, a price-book ratio of 1.37 and a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -62.13.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

