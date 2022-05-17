Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of Atalan Capital Partners, LP

Atalan Capital Partners, LP recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 14 stocks valued at a total of $1,355,000,000. The top holdings were TDG(13.60%), PANW(13.32%), and MCO(12.82%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Atalan Capital Partners, LP’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 3,025,000-share investment in NYSE:UBER. Previously, the stock had a 8.1% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $36.02 during the quarter.

On 05/17/2022, Uber Technologies Inc traded for a price of $23.9691 per share and a market cap of $47,127,846,000. The stock has returned -50.25% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Uber Technologies Inc has a price-book ratio of 5.21, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -9.19 and a price-sales ratio of 2.15.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.41, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

The guru established a new position worth 490,000 shares in NYSE:V, giving the stock a 8.02% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $216.36 during the quarter.

On 05/17/2022, Visa Inc traded for a price of $202.54 per share and a market cap of $434,596,472,000. The stock has returned -12.20% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Visa Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 31.75, a price-book ratio of 13.19, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.20, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 22.86 and a price-sales ratio of 16.23.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.81, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

During the quarter, Atalan Capital Partners, LP bought 170,000 shares of NYSE:IQV for a total holding of 620,000. The trade had a 2.9% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $236.85.

On 05/17/2022, IQVIA Holdings Inc traded for a price of $206.86 per share and a market cap of $39,151,423,000. The stock has returned -11.79% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, IQVIA Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 37.40, a price-book ratio of 6.64, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.05, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.94 and a price-sales ratio of 2.88.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.93, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

Atalan Capital Partners, LP reduced their investment in NYSE:MSCI by 55,000 shares. The trade had a 2.15% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $518.84.

On 05/17/2022, MSCI Inc traded for a price of $407.21 per share and a market cap of $33,103,069,000. The stock has returned -12.80% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, MSCI Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 44.74, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.56, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 30.75 and a price-sales ratio of 15.97.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.80, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

The guru sold out of their 194,500-share investment in NAS:LBRDK. Previously, the stock had a 2% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $145.72 during the quarter.

On 05/17/2022, Liberty Broadband Corp traded for a price of $117.335 per share and a market cap of $18,943,181,000. The stock has returned -30.30% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Liberty Broadband Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 20.52, a price-book ratio of 1.93, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.18 and a price-sales ratio of 20.55.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.02, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

