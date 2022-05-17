Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of SQN Investors LP

SQN Investors LP recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 18 stocks valued at a total of $891,000,000. The top holdings were MDB(16.94%), HUBS(9.00%), and BILL(8.92%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were SQN Investors LP’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 96,417-share investment in NYSE:SHOP. Previously, the stock had a 8.61% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $822.89 during the quarter.

On 05/17/2022, Shopify Inc traded for a price of $364.935 per share and a market cap of $44,940,113,000. The stock has returned -66.83% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Shopify Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 378.30, a price-book ratio of 4.80, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 273.35 and a price-sales ratio of 9.87.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.21, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

The guru established a new position worth 1,077,260 shares in NAS:GTLB, giving the stock a 6.58% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $59.77 during the quarter.

On 05/17/2022, GitLab Inc traded for a price of $38.93 per share and a market cap of $5,800,410,000. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 10 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, GitLab Inc has a price-book ratio of 7.44, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -67.36 and a price-sales ratio of 25.70.

The guru established a new position worth 862,305 shares in NYSE:SAIL, giving the stock a 4.95% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $42.69 during the quarter.

On 05/17/2022, SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc traded for a price of $62.0397 per share and a market cap of $5,843,280,000. The stock has returned 34.37% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc has a price-book ratio of 15.07, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -114.06 and a price-sales ratio of 12.47.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.20, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

SQN Investors LP reduced their investment in NAS:OKTA by 338,375 shares. The trade had a 4.92% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $179.41.

On 05/17/2022, Okta Inc traded for a price of $86.8 per share and a market cap of $13,643,160,000. The stock has returned -61.02% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Okta Inc has a price-book ratio of 2.40, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -21.28 and a price-sales ratio of 10.38.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.27, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

The guru established a new position worth 189,038 shares in NAS:CRWD, giving the stock a 4.82% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $185.87 during the quarter.

On 05/17/2022, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc traded for a price of $146.87 per share and a market cap of $34,162,427,000. The stock has returned -23.21% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, CrowdStrike Holdings Inc has a price-book ratio of 33.70, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -507.97 and a price-sales ratio of 23.46.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.48, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

