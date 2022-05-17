Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of CAT ROCK CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP

CAT ROCK CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 10 stocks valued at a total of $962,000,000. The top holdings were DCBO(25.97%), FB(18.43%), and LBRDK(14.60%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were CAT ROCK CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, CAT ROCK CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP bought 1,541,500 shares of NAS:DCBO for a total holding of 4,824,919. The trade had a 8.3% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $51.41.

On 05/17/2022, Docebo Inc traded for a price of $32.63 per share and a market cap of $1,059,245,000. The stock has returned -36.31% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Docebo Inc has a price-book ratio of 5.41, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -67.69 and a price-sales ratio of 9.04.

During the quarter, CAT ROCK CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP bought 278,000 shares of NAS:FB for a total holding of 797,192. The trade had a 6.43% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $250.52.

On 05/17/2022, Meta Platforms Inc traded for a price of $201.78 per share and a market cap of $545,493,579,000. The stock has returned -36.68% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Meta Platforms Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 14.93, a price-book ratio of 4.35, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.56, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.69 and a price-sales ratio of 4.66.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.51, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

The guru established a new position worth 334,323 shares in NAS:ZM, giving the stock a 4.07% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $136.23 during the quarter.

On 05/17/2022, Zoom Video Communications Inc traded for a price of $89.29 per share and a market cap of $26,464,610,000. The stock has returned -71.12% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Zoom Video Communications Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 19.96, a price-book ratio of 4.63, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.34 and a price-sales ratio of 6.68.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.15, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

CAT ROCK CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP reduced their investment in NAS:LBRDK by 229,013 shares. The trade had a 3.56% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $145.72.

On 05/17/2022, Liberty Broadband Corp traded for a price of $117.335 per share and a market cap of $18,943,181,000. The stock has returned -30.30% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Liberty Broadband Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 20.52, a price-book ratio of 1.93, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.18 and a price-sales ratio of 20.55.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.02, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

During the quarter, CAT ROCK CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP bought 999,200 shares of NAS:EXPI for a total holding of 2,572,000. The trade had a 2.2% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $26.21.

On 05/17/2022, eXp World Holdings Inc traded for a price of $14.18 per share and a market cap of $2,116,941,000. The stock has returned -48.95% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, eXp World Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 25.01, a price-book ratio of 8.47, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 47.51 and a price-sales ratio of 0.50.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.43, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

