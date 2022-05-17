Top 5 1st Quarter Trades of Resolution Capital Ltd

Resolution Capital Ltd recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 28 stocks valued at a total of $8,511,000,000. The top holdings were PLD(12.64%), WELL(8.46%), and KIM(7.44%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Resolution Capital Ltd’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Resolution Capital Ltd bought 534,185 shares of NYSE:PSA for a total holding of 1,122,579. The trade had a 2.45% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $362.59.

On 05/17/2022, Public Storage traded for a price of $315.21 per share and a market cap of $55,210,872,000. The stock has returned 19.65% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Public Storage has a price-earnings ratio of 30.59, a price-book ratio of 10.31, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 5.66, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 22.47 and a price-sales ratio of 15.27.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.03, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

Resolution Capital Ltd reduced their investment in NYSE:INVH by 2,941,536 shares. The trade had a 1.51% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $40.94.

On 05/17/2022, Invitation Homes Inc traded for a price of $36.755 per share and a market cap of $22,414,034,000. The stock has returned 6.07% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Invitation Homes Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 73.49, a price-book ratio of 2.20, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 9.93, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 24.54 and a price-sales ratio of 10.53.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.15, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

Resolution Capital Ltd reduced their investment in NYSE:PLD by 593,367 shares. The trade had a 1.13% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $152.45.

On 05/17/2022, Prologis Inc traded for a price of $125.25 per share and a market cap of $92,614,804,000. The stock has returned 11.58% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Prologis Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 25.06, a price-book ratio of 2.70, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 6.11, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.28 and a price-sales ratio of 19.83.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.08, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

Resolution Capital Ltd reduced their investment in NYSE:CUBE by 1,219,901 shares. The trade had a 0.79% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $50.59.

On 05/17/2022, CubeSmart traded for a price of $42.27 per share and a market cap of $9,482,498,000. The stock has returned 5.45% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, CubeSmart has a price-earnings ratio of 40.25, a price-book ratio of 3.32, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 5.09, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 21.94 and a price-sales ratio of 10.23.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.97, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, Resolution Capital Ltd bought 624,900 shares of NYSE:EQR for a total holding of 5,289,016. The trade had a 0.66% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $88.26.

On 05/17/2022, Equity Residential traded for a price of $75.65 per share and a market cap of $28,458,847,000. The stock has returned 3.62% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Equity Residential has a price-earnings ratio of 21.12, a price-book ratio of 2.64, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.36 and a price-sales ratio of 11.69.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.01, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

