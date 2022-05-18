Nokomis Capital, L.L.C. Buys 4, Sells 1 in 1st Quarter

Nokomis Capital, L.L.C. recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

2305 CEDAR SPRINGS ROAD DALLAS, TX 75201

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 73 stocks valued at a total of $290,000,000. The top holdings were BXC(11.01%), GSL(8.76%), and GDX(7.94%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Nokomis Capital, L.L.C.’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Nokomis Capital, L.L.C. bought 1,684,922 shares of NAS:GSM for a total holding of 2,364,040. The trade had a 4.47% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $6.82.

On 05/18/2022, Ferroglobe PLC traded for a price of $7.67 per share and a market cap of $1,436,695,000. The stock has returned 69.50% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Ferroglobe PLC has a price-earnings ratio of 14.09, a price-book ratio of 3.85, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.66 and a price-sales ratio of 0.65.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 4.43, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

The guru established a new position worth 215,731 shares in NYSE:AR, giving the stock a 2.27% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $22.4 during the quarter.

On 05/18/2022, Antero Resources Corp traded for a price of $36.27 per share and a market cap of $11,283,058,000. The stock has returned 186.66% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Antero Resources Corp has a price-book ratio of 2.02, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 34.63 and a price-sales ratio of 1.74.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 3.65, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

The guru established a new position worth 287,658 shares in NAS:LAZY, giving the stock a 2% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $18.25 during the quarter.

On 05/18/2022, Lazydays Holdings Inc traded for a price of $18 per share and a market cap of $217,455,000. The stock has returned -20.12% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Lazydays Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 3.79, a price-book ratio of 1.03, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 3.26 and a price-sales ratio of 0.27.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.27, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

The guru sold out of their 250,658-share investment in NAS:XPER. Previously, the stock had a 2% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $17.21 during the quarter.

On 05/18/2022, Xperi Holding Corp traded for a price of $16.9 per share and a market cap of $1,756,768,000. The stock has returned -22.06% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Xperi Holding Corp has a price-book ratio of 1.28, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.73 and a price-sales ratio of 1.93.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.89, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru established a new position worth 194,376 shares in NYSE:BVH, giving the stock a 1.98% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $30.31 during the quarter.

On 05/18/2022, Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corp traded for a price of $26.76 per share and a market cap of $538,325,000. The stock has returned 25.37% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 7.92, a price-book ratio of 2.24, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.24 and a price-sales ratio of 0.78.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.41, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.