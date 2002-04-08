Euroseas Ltd. Announces Forward Charters For Two Fuel Efficient 2,800 teu Feeder Containerships currently under construction that will be delivered to the company in March and June 2023 respectively

ATHENS, Greece, May 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Euroseas Ltd. ( ESEA, the “Company” or “Euroseas”), an owner and operator of container vessels and provider of seaborne transportation for containerized cargoes, announced today a new charter for two newbuilding fuel efficient 2,800 teu feeder containerships currently under construction. Specifically:



M/V GREGOS (H4201), a modern eco-design 2,800 teu scheduled to be delivered at the end of the first quarter of 2023, entered into a time charter contract for a period of between a minimum of thirty-six and a maximum of forty months at the option of the charterer, at a gross daily rate of $48,000. The new charter will commence in March 2023, once delivered.

M/V TERATAKI (H4202), a modern eco-design 2,800 teu scheduled to be delivered at the end of the second quarter of 2023, entered into a time charter contract for a period of between a minimum of thirty-six and a maximum of forty months at the option of the charterer, at a gross daily rate of $48,000. The new charter will commence in June 2023, once delivered.

Aristides Pittas, Chairman and CEO of Euroseas commented:

"We are very pleased to announce three-year charters for the first two of our fuel efficient 2,800 teu feeder containerships under construction, M/V GREGOS and M/V TERATAKI, at a gross daily rate of $48,000 each. The new charters will commence upon delivery of the vessels in March 2023 and June 2023, respectively. Over the period of the charters, the two vessels are expected to contribute in excess of $85m of EBITDA fully repaying our cost to build them in just about 3 years. After these charters, our charter coverage for 2023 increases to about 76% and for 2024 to almost 55%.”

Fleet Profile:

After the new charter arrangements of M/V “TERATAKI” and M/V “GREGOS”, the Euroseas Ltd. fleet and employment profile will be as follows:

Name Type Dwt TEU Year Built Employment(*) TCE Rate ($/day) Container Carriers MARCOS V Intermediate 72,968 6,350 2005 TC until Dec-24 $42,200 plus 12 months option option $15,000 AKINADA BRIDGE(+) Intermediate 71,366 5,610 2001 TC until Nov-22 $20,000 SYNERGY BUSAN(*) Intermediate 50,726 4,253 2009 TC until Aug-24 $25,000 SYNERGY ANTWERP(+) Intermediate 50,726 4,253 2008 TC until Dec-23 $18,000 SYNERGY OAKLAND(*) Intermediate 50,787 4,253 2009 TC until May-26 $42,000 SYNERGY KEELUNG(+) Intermediate 50,969 4,253 2009 TC until Jun-22 $11,750 then until Feb-23 $14,500 EMMANUEL P (ex-SEASPAN MELBOURNE) (*) Intermediate 50,796 4,250 2005 TC until Mar-25 $19,000 RENA P (ex-SEASPAN MANILA)(*) Intermediate 50,796 4,250 2007 TC until April-24 $20,250 then Then until Feb 25 CONTEX(**) with $13,000 floor and $21,000 ceiling EM KEA(*) Feeder 42,165 3,100 2007 TC until May-23 $22,000 EM ASTORIA(*) Feeder 35,600 2,788 2004 TC until Feb-23 $65,000 then until Feb-24 $50,000 then until Feb-25 $20,000 EVRIDIKI G(*) Feeder 34,677 2,556 2001 TC until Feb-25 $40,000 EM CORFU(*) Feeder 34,654 2,556 2001 TC until Feb-25 $40,000 DIAMANTIS P(*) Feeder 30,360 2,008 1998 TC until Oct-24 $27,000 EM SPETSES(*) Feeder 23,224 1,740 2007 TC until Aug-24 $29,500 JONATHAN P (*) Feeder 23,357 1,740 2006 TC until Sep-24 $26,662(***) EM HYDRA(*) Feeder 23,351 1,740 2005 TC until April-23 $20,000 JOANNA(+) Feeder 22,301 1,732 1999 TC until Jan-23 $16,800 AEGEAN EXPRESS(*) Feeder 18,581 1,439 1997 TC until Apr-25 $41,000 Total Container Carriers 18 737,404 58,871





Vessels under construction Type Dwt TEU To be delivered Employment(*) TCE Rate ($/day) GREGOS (*) Feeder 37,237 2,800 Q1 2023 TC until Mar-26 $48,000 TERATAKI (*) Feeder 37,237 2,800 Q2 2023 TC until June-26 $48,000 TENDER SOUL Feeder 37,237 2,800 Q4 2023 LEONIDAS Z Feeder 37,237 2,800 Q1 2024 MONICA Feeder 22,262 1,800 Q1 2024 STEPHANIA K Feeder 22,262 1,800 Q2 2024 PEPI STAR Feeder 22,262 1,800 Q2 2024 DEAR PANEL Feeder 37,237 2,800 Q4 2024 SYMEON P Feeder 37,237 2,800 Q4 2024 Total under construction 9 290,208 22,200





Notes:

(*)(+) TC denotes time charter. Charter duration indicates the earliest redelivery date unless the contract rate is lower than the current market rate in which cases the latest redelivery date is shown and marked by (+). (**) CONTEX stands for the Container Ship Time Charter Assessment Index. (***) Rate is net of commissions (commissions are typically 5-6.25%)

About Euroseas Ltd.

Euroseas Ltd. was formed on May 5, 2005 under the laws of the Republic of the Marshall Islands to consolidate the ship owning interests of the Pittas family of Athens, Greece, which has been in the shipping business over the past 140 years. Euroseas trades on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the ticker ESEA.



Euroseas operates in the container shipping market. Euroseas' operations are managed by Eurobulk Ltd., an ISO 9001:2008 and ISO 14001:2004 certified affiliated ship management company, which is responsible for the day-to-day commercial and technical management and operations of the vessels. Euroseas employs its vessels on spot and period charters and through pool arrangements.

After the delivery of its recently acquired 2 Intermediate containerships, the Company will have a fleet of 18 vessels comprising of 10 Feeder and 8 Intermediate containerships. Euroseas 18 containerships have a cargo capacity of 58,871 teu. On a fully-delivered basis of its vessels under construction, the Company’s fleet will increase to 27 containerships with a cargo capacity of about 81,071 teu.



Forward Looking Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements (as defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended) concerning future events and the Company's growth strategy and measures to implement such strategy; including expected vessel acquisitions and entering into further time charters. Words such as "expects," "intends," "plans," "believes," "anticipates," "hopes," "estimates," and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. These statements involve known and unknown risks and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to changes in the demand for containerships, competitive factors in the market in which the Company operates; risks associated with operations outside the United States; and other factors listed from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Company's expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based.

