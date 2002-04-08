Del Taco Signs New Multi-Unit Deal Continuing Growth in the Southeast Region

LAKE FOREST, Calif., May 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Del Taco, the nation’s second largest Mexican quick service restaurant*, announced its newest multi-unit deal that will add six new locations to the state of Alabama in partnership with franchisee Sam Abusaleem in the Huntsville market.



“I am thrilled to become part of the Del Taco franchise team. My goal has been to bring a fresh, high quality, casual concept to the residents of Northern Alabama and Del Taco is just that,” says Abusaleem. “I’ve been in the retail and restaurant industry for more than 30 years and am looking forward to growing my portfolio with such a well-respected brand that believes in the same dedication to its guests and employees as I do.”

Abusaleem has successfully owned and operated several concepts in the retail, real estate and restaurant industry for more than three decades, showing significant growth with each brand he has worked within. His children, Heather and Laith, who grew up learning about owning and operating a business first-hand, now work with their father as his business partners. The two first started working at one of their family-owned pizza restaurants in Madison, Ala. where they gained experience on how to establish a brand as a favorite in the community, which has now primed them to be able to franchise America’s second largest Mexican QSR brand.

“Sam and his team have exceptional experience when it comes to operating multi-unit concepts, paired with a passion to see the Del Taco brand succeed in a market that has been untapped, until now,” said Jeff Little, SVP of Development. “We know they will be an excellent steward of the Del Taco brand and are excited to partner with them to bring fresh Mexican food to Huntsville.”

Del Taco’s unique QSR+ positioning within the Mexican quick-service segment presents great growth potential for experienced multi-unit operators and private equity firms looking to diversify portfolios. With development areas open across the U.S., Del Taco is continuing to seek multi-unit operators who are looking for the opportunity to claim a territory and grow alongside the company.

To learn more about Del Taco’s franchise opportunity, visit www.deltacofranchise.com.

*By number of units.

About Del Taco

Del Taco offers a unique variety of both Mexican and American favorites such as burritos and fries, prepared fresh in every restaurant's working kitchen with the value and convenience of a drive-thru. Del Taco's menu items taste better because they are made with quality ingredients like freshly grilled chicken and carne asada steak, fresh house-made guacamole, freshly grated cheddar cheese, slow-cooked beans made from scratch, and signature creamy Queso Blanco.



Founded in 1964, today Del Taco serves more than three million guests each week at its approximately 600 restaurants across 16 states. Del Taco’s commitment to providing guests with the best quality and value for their money originates from cooking, chopping, shredding and grilling menu items from scratch. For more information, visit www.deltaco.com.

