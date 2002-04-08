Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Logansport Financial Corp. Announces Second Quarter Dividend

Author's Avatar
55 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

LOGANSPORT, Ind., May 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Logansport Financial Corp. (OTCBB – Symbol “LOGN”), an Indiana corporation which is the holding company for Logansport Savings Bank, a State Commercial bank located in Logansport, Indiana, announces that Logansport Financial Corp. has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $.40 on each share of its common stock for the second quarter of 2022. The dividend is payable on July 18, 2022 to the holders of record on June 17, 2022.

Contact: Kristie Richey
Chief Financial Officer
Phone 574-722-3855
Fax 574-722-3857


ti?nf=ODU0NTU2NiM0OTI1MzQxIzIwODQ0ODU=
Logansport-Financial-Corp-.png
Also check out: (Free Trial)

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus