HealthCor Management, L.P. Buys 2, Sells 3 in 1st Quarter

HealthCor Management, L.P. recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

55 HUDSON YARDS, 28TH FLOOR NEW YORK, NY 10001

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 65 stocks valued at a total of $1,499,000,000. The top holdings were BIIB(5.64%), BSX(5.47%), and HZNP(4.98%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were HealthCor Management, L.P.’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 1,530,580-share investment in NYSE:MDT. Previously, the stock had a 8.62% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $105.61 during the quarter.

On 05/18/2022, Medtronic PLC traded for a price of $105.07 per share and a market cap of $140,888,445,000. The stock has returned -13.34% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Medtronic PLC has a price-earnings ratio of 28.93, a price-book ratio of 2.69, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.72 and a price-sales ratio of 4.47.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.90, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

HealthCor Management, L.P. reduced their investment in NYSE:BMY by 1,274,390 shares. The trade had a 4.32% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $67.12.

On 05/18/2022, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co traded for a price of $77.33 per share and a market cap of $165,513,456,000. The stock has returned 22.64% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a price-earnings ratio of 27.58, a price-book ratio of 5.23, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.45, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.25 and a price-sales ratio of 3.68.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.05, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, HealthCor Management, L.P. bought 609,696 shares of NAS:BMRN for a total holding of 769,016. The trade had a 3.14% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $83.79.

On 05/18/2022, Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc traded for a price of $78.38 per share and a market cap of $14,572,084,000. The stock has returned 2.30% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 437.61, a price-book ratio of 3.33, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 92.65 and a price-sales ratio of 7.83.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.92, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru sold out of their 279,810-share investment in NYSE:JNJ. Previously, the stock had a 2.6% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $170.01 during the quarter.

On 05/18/2022, Johnson & Johnson traded for a price of $176.725 per share and a market cap of $466,350,185,000. The stock has returned 7.44% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Johnson & Johnson has a price-earnings ratio of 23.90, a price-book ratio of 6.23, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 6.13, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.41 and a price-sales ratio of 4.99.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.02, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, HealthCor Management, L.P. bought 1,040,990 shares of NAS:CYTK for a total holding of 1,135,110. The trade had a 2.56% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $35.48.

On 05/18/2022, Cytokinetics Inc traded for a price of $38.975 per share and a market cap of $3,344,721,000. The stock has returned 64.84% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Cytokinetics Inc has a price-book ratio of 28.74, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -13.77 and a price-sales ratio of 49.88.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.84, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.