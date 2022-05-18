Clark Capital Management Group, Inc. Buys 3, Sells 2 in 1st Quarter

Clark Capital Management Group, Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 359 stocks valued at a total of $8,942,000,000. The top holdings were HYG(5.77%), JNK(4.59%), and FNDX(3.82%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Clark Capital Management Group, Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

Clark Capital Management Group, Inc. reduced their investment in ARCA:IVV by 681,375 shares. The trade had a 3.99% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $445.9.

On 05/18/2022, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $395.41 per share and a market cap of $282,241,031,000. The stock has returned -0.41% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 21.10 and a price-book ratio of 4.02.

The guru established a new position worth 3,077,809 shares in NAS:SHV, giving the stock a 3.79% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $110.26 during the quarter.

On 05/18/2022, iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF traded for a price of $110.21 per share and a market cap of $19,350,448,000. The stock has returned -0.23% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Clark Capital Management Group, Inc. reduced their investment in ARCA:SPYG by 3,973,984 shares. The trade had a 3.53% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $64.98.

On 05/18/2022, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF traded for a price of $54.04 per share and a market cap of $11,777,917,000. The stock has returned -2.92% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 23.39 and a price-book ratio of 7.01.

The guru established a new position worth 3,415,634 shares in ARCA:BIL, giving the stock a 3.49% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $91.41 during the quarter.

On 05/18/2022, SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF traded for a price of $91.44 per share and a market cap of $18,025,907,000. The stock has returned -0.03% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, Clark Capital Management Group, Inc. bought 3,137,278 shares of ARCA:HYG for a total holding of 6,267,558. The trade had a 2.89% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $82.65.

On 05/18/2022, iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF traded for a price of $76.05 per share and a market cap of $14,553,245,000. The stock has returned -8.24% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a price-book ratio of 1.63.

