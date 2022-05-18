TIG Advisors, LLC Buys 2, Sells 3 in 1st Quarter

TIG Advisors, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

TIG Advisors, LLC is a hedge fund sponsor based out of New York City, New York. The company was originally established in 2006 by founder Carl Hans Tiedemann, who no longer has an active role in the company, and is currently headed by his son Michael Glenn Tiedemann. TIG Advisors has expanded from its inception to now have an additional location in Beverly Hills, California. The company conducts its research both internally and externally and utilizes a fundamental methodology to make its investment decisions. TIG Advisors invests in the public equity and fixed income markets on a global scale, allocating its assets across a variety of sectors. The company invests most heavily in the information technology sector, which alone makes up over a third of its total asset allocations, and also invests in the health care, consumer discretionary, industrials, consumer staples, energy, and finance sectors, among other sectors to a lesser degree, in order of decreasing allocation. TIG Advisors holds its allocations an average of 1.58 quarters with its top 10 holdings being kept for only 0.8 quarters. The company, in the most recent quarter, had a turnover rate of approximately 108.9%. TIG Advisors currently operates with 37 employees of which 19 are investment professionals. The company manages over $4.2 billion in total assets under management spread across 21 total accounts, all of which are discretionary accounts. Although the company’s total number of accounts has been relatively volatile in recent years, its total assets under management has been decreasing despite slight volatility, growing from $1.7 billion back in 2010 to well over twice that amount today. TIG Advisors mainly caters to pooled investment vehicles, which makes up two thirds of the company’s clientele both in terms of accounts and managed assets, and also provides services to corporations, which makes up the remainder of its clientele.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 211 stocks valued at a total of $2,555,000,000. The top holdings were ATVI(7.84%), CERN(5.59%), and ZEN(5.54%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were TIG Advisors, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 1,988,366-share investment in NYSE:INFO. Previously, the stock had a 13.12% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $116.3 during the quarter.

On 05/18/2022, IHS Markit Ltd traded for a price of $108.61 per share and a market cap of $43,344,119,000. The stock has returned 21.07% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, IHS Markit Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 36.20, a price-book ratio of 4.57, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.59, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 22.35 and a price-sales ratio of 9.36.

The guru sold out of their 1,092,713-share investment in NAS:XLNX. Previously, the stock had a 11.5% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $197.27 during the quarter.

On 05/18/2022, Xilinx Inc traded for a price of $194.92 per share and a market cap of $48,414,621,000. The stock has returned 40.44% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Xilinx Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 52.54, a price-book ratio of 13.17, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 6.33, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 37.83 and a price-sales ratio of 13.26.

The guru established a new position worth 2,500,509 shares in NAS:ATVI, giving the stock a 7.84% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $77.76 during the quarter.

On 05/18/2022, Activision Blizzard Inc traded for a price of $78.25 per share and a market cap of $61,291,688,000. The stock has returned -14.40% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Activision Blizzard Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 24.80, a price-book ratio of 3.43, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 4.20, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.99 and a price-sales ratio of 7.40.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.03, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru sold out of their 1,919,977-share investment in NAS:NUAN. Previously, the stock had a 5.27% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $55.3 during the quarter.

On 05/18/2022, Nuance Communications Inc traded for a price of $55.99 per share and a market cap of $17,882,407,000. The stock has returned 33.06% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Nuance Communications Inc has a price-book ratio of 11.33, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 177.79 and a price-sales ratio of 13.03.

During the quarter, TIG Advisors, LLC bought 5,683,695 shares of NYSE:TGNA for a total holding of 5,999,495. The trade had a 4.98% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $20.98.

On 05/18/2022, Tegna Inc traded for a price of $21.2 per share and a market cap of $4,723,342,000. The stock has returned 12.02% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Tegna Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 9.46, a price-book ratio of 1.80, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.70, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.22 and a price-sales ratio of 1.55.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.08, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.