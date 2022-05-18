Park West Asset Management LLC Buys 4, Sells 1 in 1st Quarter

Park West Asset Management LLC recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 87 stocks valued at a total of $2,860,000,000. The top holdings were LAD(8.76%), CZR(7.94%), and ENVX(7.38%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Park West Asset Management LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 9,000,032-share investment in NAS:VG. Previously, the stock had a 3.71% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $20.47 during the quarter.

On 05/18/2022, Vonage Holdings Corp traded for a price of $19.29 per share and a market cap of $4,959,738,000. The stock has returned 39.03% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Vonage Holdings Corp has a price-book ratio of 8.61, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 73.40 and a price-sales ratio of 3.43.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.28, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

The guru established a new position worth 21,000 shares in NAS:BKNG, giving the stock a 1.72% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $2342.2 during the quarter.

On 05/18/2022, Booking Holdings Inc traded for a price of $2070.2 per share and a market cap of $84,940,995,000. The stock has returned -3.44% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Booking Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 169.17, a price-book ratio of 19.50, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 47.24 and a price-sales ratio of 6.88.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.87, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, Park West Asset Management LLC bought 151,859 shares of NYSE:LAD for a total holding of 834,382. The trade had a 1.59% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $312.25.

On 05/18/2022, Lithia Motors Inc traded for a price of $289.2 per share and a market cap of $8,364,427,000. The stock has returned -15.14% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Lithia Motors Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 6.88, a price-book ratio of 1.73, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.23, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.65 and a price-sales ratio of 0.33.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.81, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

During the quarter, Park West Asset Management LLC bought 394,295 shares of NYSE:DVA for a total holding of 557,131. The trade had a 1.56% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $112.39.

On 05/18/2022, DaVita Inc traded for a price of $94.96 per share and a market cap of $8,976,594,000. The stock has returned -20.55% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, DaVita Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 11.29, a price-book ratio of 10.69, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.03, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.61 and a price-sales ratio of 0.87.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.80, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

During the quarter, Park West Asset Management LLC bought 551,500 shares of NAS:IBKR for a total holding of 867,581. The trade had a 1.27% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $68.99.

On 05/18/2022, Interactive Brokers Group Inc traded for a price of $54.475 per share and a market cap of $5,401,976,000. The stock has returned -17.89% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Interactive Brokers Group Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 19.36, a price-book ratio of 2.20, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.98, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.50 and a price-sales ratio of 1.88.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.09, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

