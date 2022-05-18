Abingworth LLP Goes on Buying Spree in 1st Quarter

Abingworth LLP recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

38 Jermyn Street London, X0 SW1Y 6DN

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 20 stocks valued at a total of $353,000,000. The top holdings were PCVX(28.51%), VERA(19.66%), and ACET(11.96%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Abingworth LLP’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Abingworth LLP bought 437,356 shares of NAS:SRRA for a total holding of 1,314,012. The trade had a 3.98% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $28.62.

On 05/18/2022, Sierra Oncology Inc traded for a price of $54.63 per share and a market cap of $1,333,783,000. The stock has returned 210.11% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Sierra Oncology Inc has a price-book ratio of 4.97 and a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -10.41.

During the quarter, Abingworth LLP bought 231,971 shares of NAS:PHAT for a total holding of 1,435,106. The trade had a 0.89% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $16.17.

On 05/18/2022, Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc traded for a price of $9.02 per share and a market cap of $358,095,000. The stock has returned -75.38% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc has a price-book ratio of 9.92 and a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -2.41.

During the quarter, Abingworth LLP bought 7,720,000 shares of NAS:SLNO for a total holding of 18,022,602. The trade had a 0.48% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $0.35.

On 05/18/2022, Soleno Therapeutics Inc traded for a price of $0.1701 per share and a market cap of $21,256,000. The stock has returned -81.79% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Soleno Therapeutics Inc has a price-book ratio of 0.86 and a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 0.20.

During the quarter, Abingworth LLP bought 9,925 shares of NAS:VERA for a total holding of 2,970,156. The trade had a 0.05% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $22.1.

On 05/18/2022, Vera Therapeutics Inc traded for a price of $16.755 per share and a market cap of $451,561,000. The stock has returned 37.65% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Vera Therapeutics Inc has a price-book ratio of 5.39 and a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -12.40.

During the quarter, Abingworth LLP bought 500,000 shares of NAS:ACET for a total holding of 2,115,385. The trade had a 2.11% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $10.83.

On 05/18/2022, Adicet Bio Inc traded for a price of $10.9794 per share and a market cap of $440,244,000. The stock has returned -3.87% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Adicet Bio Inc has a price-book ratio of 1.55, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -3.59 and a price-sales ratio of 44.16.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.