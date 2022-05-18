P2 Capital Partners, LLC Buys 2, Sells 3 in 1st Quarter

P2 Capital Partners, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 22 stocks valued at a total of $1,057,000,000. The top holdings were CBZ(13.84%), ACHC(10.45%), and OUT(7.40%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were P2 Capital Partners, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

P2 Capital Partners, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:PRMW by 2,533,577 shares. The trade had a 3.48% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $15.68.

On 05/18/2022, Primo Water Corp traded for a price of $13.98 per share and a market cap of $2,237,711,000. The stock has returned -17.05% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Primo Water Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 17927.58, a price-book ratio of 1.74, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.10 and a price-sales ratio of 1.07.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.89, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

P2 Capital Partners, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:BCO by 583,099 shares. The trade had a 2.98% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $68.53.

On 05/18/2022, The Brink's Co traded for a price of $57.51 per share and a market cap of $2,726,401,000. The stock has returned -25.88% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, The Brink's Co has a price-earnings ratio of 17.41, a price-book ratio of 11.50, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.34, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.96 and a price-sales ratio of 0.66.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.67, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

During the quarter, P2 Capital Partners, LLC bought 2,000,000 shares of NYSE:HLLY for a total holding of 3,632,639. The trade had a 2.63% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $12.82.

On 05/18/2022, Holley Inc traded for a price of $9.77 per share and a market cap of $1,161,380,000. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Holley Inc has a price-book ratio of 3.61, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 93.42 and a price-sales ratio of 2.19.

The guru established a new position worth 2,786,377 shares in NYSE:MIR, giving the stock a 2.13% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $8.63 during the quarter.

On 05/18/2022, Mirion Technologies Inc traded for a price of $6.95 per share and a market cap of $1,475,738,000. The stock has returned -32.42% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Mirion Technologies Inc has a price-book ratio of 0.89, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 120.75 and a price-sales ratio of 7.93.

P2 Capital Partners, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:FUL by 287,096 shares. The trade had a 1.81% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $70.53.

On 05/18/2022, H.B. Fuller Co traded for a price of $67.29 per share and a market cap of $3,574,675,000. The stock has returned -1.98% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, H.B. Fuller Co has a price-earnings ratio of 20.12, a price-book ratio of 2.19, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.57, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.20 and a price-sales ratio of 1.09.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.13, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

