Should Investors Worry About Organogenesis Holdings Inc's Insider Sells?

GuruFocus data shows that Gary Gillheeney, President and CEO of Organogenesis Holdings Inc ( ORGO), sold 314837 shares on 2022/05/17.

Insiders selling shares can cause investors concern. This could indicate that insiders have become bearish about the shares of their company's stock. Investors should pay close attention to insiders' ability to determine the company's value. We will take a closer look at Organogenesis Holdings Inc's insider sale to determine if investors should be skeptical.

Gary Gillheeney trades

Gary Gillheeney sold 614837 shares over the last year.

Gary Gillheeney may have been selling the stock of their company for a long time. Contrary to what was expected, this could be a good sign for stock. Insiders selling frequently could indicate that their company has a large number of stock options for executives. Executives will sell new shares to make cash. It is possible, however, that insiders became more bearish about the stock. Insider selling should not be taken lightly by investors.

Trends from the inside

One insider selling doesn't necessarily mean other insiders have a bearish view of the stock. Is the stock being sold by other insiders? Or have top company executives and owners bought more recently?

Organogenesis Holdings Inc's insider transactions history shows that there were 8 insider buys over the last year. During the same period, 10 insiders were also sold.

Gary Gillheeney has not been the only insider to sell shares in recent times. Other company insiders have also started selling more than buying, which can be worrying for investors. We should remember that insiders can sell shares for several reasons. A high level of insider sales could indicate a negative sign or neutral, depending upon the motivation behind it.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

