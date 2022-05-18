EMINENCE CAPITAL, LP Buys 3, Sells 2 in 1st Quarter

EMINENCE CAPITAL, LP recently filed their 13F report for the first quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-03-31.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

399 PARK AVENUE, 25TH FLOOR NEW YORK, NY 10022

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 68 stocks valued at a total of $8,822,000,000. The top holdings were ASH(4.50%), NEWR(3.91%), and Z(2.49%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were EMINENCE CAPITAL, LP’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 10,252,913 shares in NYSE:VRT, giving the stock a 1.63% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $17.91 during the quarter.

On 05/18/2022, Vertiv Holdings Co traded for a price of $10.97 per share and a market cap of $4,102,111,000. The stock has returned -53.67% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Vertiv Holdings Co has a price-earnings ratio of 1104.49, a price-book ratio of 2.87, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.91 and a price-sales ratio of 0.81.

The guru established a new position worth 1,344,865 shares in NAS:COUP, giving the stock a 1.55% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $121.21 during the quarter.

On 05/18/2022, Coupa Software Inc traded for a price of $65.43 per share and a market cap of $4,970,630,000. The stock has returned -70.62% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Coupa Software Inc has a price-book ratio of 5.62, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -58.39 and a price-sales ratio of 6.82.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.22, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

The guru sold out of their 3,492,625-share investment in NYSE:PLAN. Previously, the stock had a 1.52% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $48.62 during the quarter.

On 05/18/2022, Anaplan Inc traded for a price of $64.54 per share and a market cap of $9,711,570,000. The stock has returned 20.29% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Anaplan Inc has a price-book ratio of 36.76, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -55.11 and a price-sales ratio of 16.03.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.87, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

The guru sold out of their 217,959-share investment in NAS:PANW. Previously, the stock had a 1.15% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $535.55 during the quarter.

On 05/18/2022, Palo Alto Networks Inc traded for a price of $439.409 per share and a market cap of $42,998,780,000. The stock has returned 40.94% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Palo Alto Networks Inc has a price-book ratio of 375.82, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -6336.67 and a price-sales ratio of 9.03.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.02, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, EMINENCE CAPITAL, LP bought 943,121 shares of NAS:WIX for a total holding of 1,242,745. The trade had a 1.12% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $109.24.

On 05/18/2022, Wix.com Ltd traded for a price of $63.04 per share and a market cap of $3,584,532,000. The stock has returned -70.05% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Wix.com Ltd has a price-book ratio of 24.97, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -117.11 and a price-sales ratio of 2.97.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.25, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

